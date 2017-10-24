Join us for the Twinbrook Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, October 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be located on Fishers Lane outside of the Terrano and Alaire Apartment Buildings across from the Twinbrook Metro Station. Stop by for a seasonal beer garden, live music from Braddock Station Garrison, and pumpkin decorating and treats for kids. Don’t miss out on the doggy costume contest! All proceeds benefit McPaw, the Montgomery Country Partners for Animal Well-Being.