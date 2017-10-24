Rosslyn Harvest Festival

Come to the first-ever Rosslyn Harvest Fest on Friday and enjoy a terrific night out with your friends. First, check out our giant inflatable corn maze (it’s not just for kids). This amazing creation will dominate Gateway Park East: a 35 x 40 foot behemoth that’s 11 feet tall. You won’t want to miss the incredible sounds of two bands — Trailer Grass Orchestra and Burnt Sienna. The event is FREE just bring your ID for the bar. Join in on the adult scavenger hunt throughout the neighborhood, collecting candy and golden tickets at our outdoor beer garden, craft market, maze and live performance stage, and get a professional Dia de Los Muertos face painting. Redeem your tickets for awesome prizes, such as restaurant gift cards, Kindle tablets, drink tokens and Apple AirPods. There’s so much to do: We promise it’ll be a memorable night that’s anything but ordinary!

Friday, October 27, 4-10PM; Saturday, October 28, 10AM-5PM

Gateway Park East, Continental Beer Garden + Central Place Plaza