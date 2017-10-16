A Baltimore Staycation Gone Right

My editor had to attend a wedding, where she was charged with DJing countless (infinity from the sounds of it) hours worth of music. So, instead of a cheery review of 24 hours in Baltimore, you’re going to get a quippy diatribe about things I liked – and didn’t – during my stay at the Pendry Hotel for the “Rye Day the 13th” celebration at Rye Street Tavern last weekend.

Arriving at the hotel

Let me just get this out of the way: we were late. Driving from DC to Baltimore on a Friday afternoon is a perilous task if you are required to be at a specific location at a specific time. During our frantic drive, my roommate and I listened to grunge music, which is literally the opposite of setting the mood. With coffee and flannels in tow, we trekked up I-295 North not really knowing what to expect.

The Pendry Hotel is located right on the water in Fell’s Point, a historic community established by William Felt in 1760. Now, it’s a booming area of commerce, with restaurants and bars and shops all nestled next to each other. The cartoonishly vibrant brick buildings are only to be outdone by the pitter-patter of boots skating across the cobblestone roads.

On the way to our extremely temporary home, I pondered whether or not hotels would eventually go the way of taxis due to crowdsharing methods of sleeping arrangements like Airbnb. The building slightly alleviated my quandary though, as this kind of view/service is only available at top-notch hotels. Very few Airbnbs are offering access to this amount of businesses, and even fewer supply valet.

Once checked in, we entered our room and sort of just stood there thinking about how unrealistic it would be for us to actually choose to stay somewhere so nice. Most notably, the room featured a large window with a view of the waterway, where boats came and went. If you stared long enough, you’d actually resemble a cat staring out the window while cars zoom by, but unlike the domesticated felines, we were on a tight schedule, so cat TV had to wait.

Rye Day the 13th

Points granted for the clever pun of the movie franchise that birthed the best (inarguable) horror antagonist (protagonist?) of all time. After a brief greeting with others on the trip, the group of about 20 or so people was shuffled to a private dock for a boat ride over to Rye Street Tavern. Although this sounds nice, it was a little chilly and wet due to the poor weather.

Though the weather made it slightly uncomfortable, this was all redeemed by the woman sitting on my left who claimed to have spoken to Darren Aronofsky on the phone one time. No, she wasn’t friends with him or kin to him, just had to call him in the midst of an emergency involving his intern whom she knew. The story was fine, but she led with “Darren Aronofsky saved someone’s life,” and then proceeded to tell a story, which did not involve the famous director doing much life saving. He was being a nice guy, sure, but in no way were his actions life saving in this scenario I heard.

Upon arriving at the restaurant, the weather was still a little questionable, but the party was prepared with large tents. Food for the party included pulled pork tacos, with tender and succulent meat covered in shredded cheese and other toppings. There were baked oysters and roasted carrots on trays, and the bar featured a few beers and two cocktails, both made with rye whiskey from the neighboring Sagamore Spirit.

Despite the weather, people sauntered about the restaurant grounds and, aside from eating, were entertained by numerous games including blown-up versions of Pac-Man, cornhole and probably the longest foosball table in human history. No kidding, the thing had to be 237 feet long (all measurements approximate). Although I had a great time, I was slightly disappointed a distilling Jason Voorhees didn’t make an appearance.

Museum vs. Helicopter

Before my sojourn in Baltimore, I was pressed with a hard to answer question: for the optional a.m. activity, would we rather go on a helicopter ride over Baltimore or visit the American Visionary Art Museum? Now, this seems easy. In fact, for everyone other than my roommate and I, it was. Shut up and pick the helicopter ride. Instead of zigging, we zagged. A helicopter ride seems great in theory, but here are six reasons why it’s not the right choice:

It’s super loud on helicopters. Is Baltimore even pretty to look at from up there? You can use Google Maps. It’s super cold on helicopters. It’s super congested on helicopters. I’ve seen the movie Black Hawk Down .

Now, with those being laid out, here are six awesome things we experienced at the AVAM:

A guided tour from founder Rebecca Alban Hoffberger . Baller pieces of art that look like they’re painted, but are actually in fact color penciled. Sculptures that are so intricate, it’s mind boggling how someone could look at a piece of wood and think, “I see a fountain-like structure commemorating the atrocities of war, particularly World War I.” When I look at wood, I just imagine…I don’t know, a fire? America’s “First Robot Family.” A giant automated toy tiger on a tiger-scaled cat perch. A statue of Icarus, who we all knew flew too close to the sun, which made me think of how much closer a helicopter is to the sun than me in a museum.

Rye Street Tavern’s experimental brunch

The concept of being a guinea pig for some experiment sounds generally awful. Any time someone is testing an unknown on a person, there are problems that could arise, and normally it’s nice to just avoid those incidents altogether. However, brunch is the exception.

After the museum, we hurried hungrily back to the restaurant for the final stop on our “24 hours in Baltimore staycation.” Anytime a server asks you point blank – “Mimosa or Bloody Mary?” – you know you’re in a good spot. The term “family-style brunch” was thrown around the night before, but I didn’t really understand what it meant. Did it mean the style of food that was being served? Or did it revolve around the method of how families eat?

Apparently the answer was both, as we were treated to a multiple courses, served on large plates and bowls meant to be passed up and down from person to person, starting with a fall salad and blue crab cocktail. A salad is always a safe way to begin a meal, especially one topped with apples and walnuts, but the crab cocktail was perhaps the most refreshing appetizer I’ve ever eaten, which is saying something because like most people, I’ve definitely swallowed toothpaste once or twice.

What followed was a healthy serving of fried chicken, which some people ate with forks. I don’t want to pretend I knew what these patrons’ (now honorary members of my brunch family) occupations were, but once I saw them proceed to stab at the golden crusted bird with a knife I automatically assumed they were “the police.” In addition to the chicken was a serving of scrapple, which had a weird texture but dynamite flavor, and flap jacks (a.k.a. thin pancakes made in a pan). On the sides were house-cured bacon and honey butter “biskets.”

Leaving Baltimore

After completing the brunch and bowing out of the hotel, all I could remember was the valet and the hotel employee getting into an argument. I don’t know what they were bickering about, but I distinctly remember the hotel employee saying, “You’re the valet!” very loudly. It was kind of weird, but he was right – he was the valet. And I’m some guy that got a bunch of free things at the restaurant and hotel. What I’m saying is, I was very lucky to be invited and had a blast in Baltimore.

For more information on Rye Street Tavern and/or the Pendry Hotel, visit their websites here and here.