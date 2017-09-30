New Notable No Longer: October 2017

On Tap keeps locals in the know about the hottest new food and drink spots around town, the top culinary news of the month and recent closings. Read on to get the inside scoop on what’s new, notable and no longer in the DC area.

NEW

Addie’s

Open: August 22

Location: Park Potomac

Lowdown: Black Restaurant Group reopened their beloved Addie’s in Park Potomac four years after it closed due to space constraints. The iconic restaurant is named after Jeff Black’s grandmother, and the new location is laid out like a family home, with an elegant dining room, a bustling living room and an intimate den. Subtle nods to the matriarch are seen throughout: each bag of pillowy signature rolls has a cheery school bus illustration (Addie was a kindergarten teacher). The star attraction on the menu is the custom seafood tower, which allows guests to choose from more than 20 seafood dishes, like oysters, ceviche, lobster tail and even a few hot options. My favorite was the seafood toast: Maine lobster, blue crab and gulf shrimp piled onto country bread. The selection of starters is robust enough to make a meal out of, with a rich cacio e pepe, the famous Addie’s mussels and Vietnamese caramel salmon. But leave room for the shareable dinners for two, like the succulent whole roasted Mediterranean bass. 12435 Park Potomac Ave. Potomac, MD; www.addiesrestaurant.com

Lil’ B

Open: September 8

Location: Downtown

Lowdown: Chef David Guas didn’t want his new coffee bar inside the Darcy Hotel to feel like the red-headed stepchild, so he’s been hard at work on the little details that make it a valued member of the family. With baklava croissants, a custom matte black espresso machine and Charm City mead on tap, Guas says Lil’ B is more like Bayou Bakery’s sassy little sister. The compact spot has a polished, urban vibe, but it’s not without Southern charm. The menu is influenced by Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and of course, Guas’ home state of Louisiana. In the morning, snag a fresh everything croissant filled with whipped chive cream or a classic beignet. For lunch and beyond, there’s Chef D’s muffaletta, a rich seafood gumbo with a Gulf shrimp roll. During the week, score deals during the coffee happy hour from 2-4 p.m. or the mead happy hour from 5-6 p.m. There are also grab-and-go options like pimento cheese or chicken salad, plus retail products including Counter Culture coffee and local honey. 1515 Rhode Island Ave. NW, DC; www.thedarcyhotel.com/restaurant-and-bar/lil-b

Tortilladora

Open: August 15

Location: Union Kitchen

Lowdown: Tortilladora, a delivery service operating out of Union Kitchen, wants to make every night Taco Tuesday with their globally-inspired taco kits. Chef Ed McIntosh, formerly the executive chef of Matchbox Food Group, Great American Restaurants and Hillstone Restaurant Group, was drawn to the versatility of tacos for his first solo venture. His recipes feature unique combinations like Chinese five-spice, tamarind pork tacos and miso shrimp tacos. Unlike popular meal kit services, Tortilladora doesn’t require any prep at home because each taco kit comes with fully-prepared elements in separate containers. A kit includes handmade corn tortillas and your choice of filling, garnishes and four salsas; all that’s left to do is reheat. The menu also includes sides and desserts like elote, roasted potato salad, rice and beans, guacamole with a Japanese twist, and tres leches cake. Delivery is available in the city Monday through Friday, 4-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 12-10 p.m. 1251 9th St. NW, DC; www.myfavoritetaco.com

Wilson Hardware

Open: September 8

Location: Clarendon

Lowdown: Business partners Faris Ghareeb, Jad Bouchebel, Walid Zeytoun and Alex Haje saw the potential in the old Rí Rá building on Wilson Boulevard before they even began construction. After knocking out walls and beams, overhauling the décor and expanding the seating capacity to 300 people, the space is unrecognizable. It’s a sleek, 7,000-square-foot bar and lounge with five distinct areas: an airy dining room, a mezzanine level where a DJ spins on weekends, two patios and an Insta-worthy rooftop. The décor was curated by SWATCHROOM and includes a massive papier-mâché mural over exposed brick, a wall of mirrors and six custom metal chandeliers. The building was inhabited by a hardware store for several decades before it was an Irish pub, so the team decided to pay homage to their early predecessor with Wilson Hardware. Filament lightbulbs, steel beams and playful menu headings like “power tools” (entrées), “hand tools” (sandwiches) and “nuts and bolts” (sides) carry the industrial theme. The cuisine is a mix of upscale bar bites like corn fritters and crab dip, plus a few full-sized dinner offerings such as steak frites and stuffed chicken breast. The bar serves a variety of colorful cocktails, including frozen drinks and cocktails on draft, and they all have punny hardware names – Screw Him, Nailed It, Bright Idea (served in a lightbulb). Beer and wine is also on offer. The modern space is already packed on the weekends, with plenty of opportunity for private parties, special events and live music in the future. 2915 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; www.wilsonhardwareva.com

NOTABLE

The last few months have marked some big changes in popular restaurants across the region. Here are a few new chefs and menus to check out.

Taste of DC

Date: October 7-8

Location: Festival Grounds at RFK Stadium

Lowdown: This massive annual food festival has moved to a bigger location this year to accommodate even more food, drinks and entertainment. Restaurant Row will house more than 65 restaurants, and the Wine Walk will have more than 50 wines. Plus, there will be an Oktoberfest celebration complete with oompah and polka bands, dancers, steins, German beers, schnitzel, bratwurst and pretzels. Chili fans shouldn’t miss the seventh annual Ben’s Chili Bowl World Chili Eating Championship on Saturday, or the Chili Cook-Off on Sunday. Three stages at the event will host a variety of live music and culinary demos by regional chefs. Tickets start at $9.99 for general admission, and various upgrade packages include swag and exclusive access. 2400 East Capitol St. SE, DC; www.thetasteofdc.org

One Eight Distilling Releases DC’s First Bourbon

Location: Ivy City

Lowdown: Just in time for National Bourbon Heritage Month, One Eight Distilling released DC’s first bourbon distilled and bottled in the District since Prohibition on September 16. Rock Creek Bourbon will be offered at a number of local bars, restaurants and retailers. Read Joel Goldberg’s review of Rock Creek Bourbon’s release party, and learn more about the bourbon at One Eight’s website. One Eight Distilling: 1135 Okie St. NE, DC; www.oneeightdistilling.com

In Support of the Pups: Barrel Oak’s Successful Fundraising Efforts

Location: Delaplane

Lowdown: Barrel Oak Winery Owners Brian and Sharon Roeder are huge dog lovers, so when they heard about Hurricane Harvey and Irma, they knew they wanted to help. In September, this dog-friendly winery and tap house raised over $4,000 and donated the funds to organizations helping with hurricane relief, and also collected over 10 tons of pet supplies to send to Texas and Florida. Those who want to help can bring pet supplies directly to the winery, or stop in for a tasting and leave a donation. Barrel Oak Winery: 3623 Grove Ln. Delaplane, VA; www.barreloak.com

Virginia Wine Festival

Date: October 14-15

Location: Oronoco Bay Park

Lowdown: The 42nd annual Virginia Wine Festival will take place in Old Town Alexandria for the first time, offering unlimited wine tastings, craft exhibitors, seminars, food trucks and live music right on the Potomac River. Attendees can sample more than 200 Virginia wines throughout the event, and enjoy deals on freshly shucked oysters and other seafood dishes at the Virginia Oyster Pavilion. Local food trucks and gourmet vendors will also be onsite serving food. General admission is $35 and VIP tickets are $65. 100 Madison St. Alexandria, VA; www.virginiawinefest.com

NOW OPEN

1230 Restaurant and Champagne Lounge: 1230 9th St. NW, DC; www.1230dc.com

Ana at District Winery: 385 Water St. SE, DC; www.anarestaurant.com

Brickhaus: 2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA; www.brickhausarlington.com

Arepa House DC: 2120 18th St. NW, DC; No website

BB.Q Chicken: 7115 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA; www.bbdotqchicken.com

Calle Cinco Pop-Up: 465 K St. NW, DC; www.conoscidc.com

Chef Brian’s Comfort Kitchen: 1020 19th St. NW, DC; www.iamchefbrian.com/chef-brians-comfort-kitchen

Crimson Diner and Whiskey Bar: 627 H St. NW, DC; www.crimson-dc.com

Donburi: 2438 18th St. NW, DC; www.facebook.com/donburidc

El Techo: 606 Florida Ave. NW, DC; www.ritoloco.com/el-techo/

Morris American Bar: 1020 Seventh St. NW, DC; www.morrisbardc.com

Nobu: 2501 M St. NW, DC; www.noburestaurants.com

OKI Bowl DC: 1817 M St. NW, DC; www.okibowldc.com

Quara Ethiopian Restaurant: 2406 18th St. NW, DC; www.quaraethiopianrestaurant.com

Sense of Place Cafe: 4807 1st St. N. Arlington, VA; www.senseofplacecafe.com

Silver: 3404 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; www.eatatsilver.com

Succotash: 915 F St. NW, DC; www.succotashrestaurant.com

Sugar Shack Donuts/Nocturne Cocktail Bar: 1932 9th St. NW, DC; www.sugarshackdonuts.com

Thai Chef Street Food: 1712 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; www.thaichefdc.com

NO LONGER

Boss Shepherd’s in Penn Quarter

Honeycomb in Union Market

Red Apron Burger Bar in Dupont Circle

Taqueria Distrito Federal in Columbia Heights