Behind the Bar: October 2017

The 2017-2018 theatre season is in full swing, and with it comes the opportunity to visit nearby bars and restaurants for a pre- or post-show libation and bite to eat. We picked spots nestled close to some of DC’s best theaters to see what they offer local theatergoers out on the town.

Bartender, Station 4Neighborhood theatre: Arena Stage

On Tap: Is it common for people to come to Station 4 before shows at Arena Stage?

Kateryna Vasinkina: Yes, we have a big rush of people before the shows. It’s very busy for us, and it’s an interesting time because you can meet a ton of interesting people. After the show, it’s common for the casts of the show to come and have a drink.

OT: Do they ever come in costume?

KV: Actually, yes! There was a guy from Chicago who came in; he was an actor, and all of his face and body was tattooed. It was temporary, but they were all over.

OT: What drinks would you suggest for theatergoers?

KV: It’s all a matter of personal choice. Some people enjoy a bottle of wine, while others prefer a drink afterwards. We do have different types of wines, from sweet to dry, and we have a number of cocktails for folks to try.

OT: What kind of drink would you have before going to a show?

KV: I think my drink of choice right now would be the Spring Bee because it’s sweet and sour, and it has honey. I love honey.

Kateryna’s Pick

Georgia Tea

Maker’s Mark

Peach schnapps

Lemon juice

Bitters

Simple syrup

Station 4: 1101 4th St. SW, DC; www.station4dc.com

Arena Stage: 1101 6th St. SW, DC; www.arenastage.org

Shari Davis and Karima Ouazzani

Beverage Director and General Manager, Sonoma Restaurant & Wine Bar

Neighborhood theatre: Folger Theatre

On Tap: What drinks do you offer theatergoers?

Karima Oazzani: We have a wine special by the bottle. We sell that more than anything else.

Shari Davis: If they’re doing the preshow special, they’re probably going to drink a bottle of wine. But if they’re just coming in right before, they’ll probably go for a cocktail, which makes sense because wine is a little longer. You want to sit and enjoy it.

On Tap: What kinds of drinks do you suggest before a play? Are people ever worried about being a little too loose during the show?

SD: We have an assortment of lighter drinks – from cocktails to even our beers. We have a lot of things beyond wines. Our wine spritzers are also great for that type of event. We make a mean, mean wine spritzer.

OT: What’s your relationship with Folger and other local theaters?

SD: We’re pretty friendly with a lot of people that frequent their shows. On Saturdays, we’ll have a ton of actors come in before their shows, and they’ll tell us what they’re up to.

OT: Tell us more about the preshow menu.

SD: People still want to have a dining experience, so we want to make sure they still [receive one]. And the pre-theater [experience] is designed for that.

KO: We’ve developed the menu in a way that’s delicious and tasty, but can still be done in a short time.

A Glass of Fuso Barbera

Sonoma Restaurant & Wine Bar: 223 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, DC; www.sonomadc.com

Folger Theatre: 201 E Capitol St. SE, DC; www.folger.edu

Head Bartender, Dirty HabitNeighborhood theatres: Shakespeare Theatre Company, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

On Tap: How has the drink menu evolved since opening last year?

Sarah Ruiz: One evolution is the collaboration among the entire bar staff. Almost every team member has put their own drink creation on the menu over the last year.

OT: What new cocktails will be available this fall? Any standouts?

SR: Our new fall menu will be available in mid-October. We will be bringing back some hits from last fall, as well as adding some new seasonal cocktails to transition guests into winter. The “Santor-ini” is our take on the dirty martini, and it’s a fun one!

OT: Tell me about the Fuji-La. What inspired the ingredients?

SR: [It’s] an end-of-summer drink with flavors that easily flow into fall. It is a simple sour with calvados and pear brandy as the base.

OT: Do theater patrons or cast members visit Dirty Habit pre- or post-show?

SR: We hosted a party for the cast of Shakespeare Theatre’s King Charles III, and a happy hour for the Woolly Mammoth team. It was great meeting the actors and chatting with them about their shows. Our team is launching a pre-show menu where guests can enjoy a special multi-course dinner soon.

OT: Have you visited any theaters near Dirty Habit?

SR: I’ve been to the Shakespeare Theatre [and] Woolly Mammoth. Dirty Habit participated in a community partnership night at Shakespeare Theatre in August. We served the Rosa Caraveda. It’s like a floral, summer, negroni-esque cocktail.

Sarah’s Pick

Fuji-La

1 oz. caramelized pineapple

3/4 lemon

3/4 chamomile honey syrup

1 oz. calvados

1 oz. pear brandy

Dirty Habit: 555 8th St. NW, DC; www.dirtyhabitdc.com

Shakespeare Theatre Company: 610 F St. NW, DC and 450 7th St. NW, DC; www.shakespearetheatre.org

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: 641 D St. NW, DC; www.woollymammoth.net