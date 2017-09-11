6th Annual Wiener 500

Kick off Oktoberfest at the Sixth Annual Wiener 500! 1pm – 5pm on Saturday, September 30 on the boardwalk at The Yards Park in the Capitol Riverfront. $500 in cash and prizes will be awarded to the speediest dogs! Over 96 dogs raced in 2016!

Don’t have a dog? Come listen to live music by 7 Deadlies, drink coldSamuel Adams Octoberfest Beer, participate in the official Sam Adams stein hoisting competition, munch on great food and watch the funniest race around on a 17 foot jumbotron! Wes Johnson, voice of the Washington Capitals will be calling the play-by-play.

This is a family-friendly, FREE event, but you must be 21+ to drink beer, no outside alcohol allowed. Race proceeds will be donated to Humane Rescue Alliance.

Don’t have a Dachshund? You can still take part in the excitement with the all breed contest for best dressed dog! Plus, there will be local vendors and giveaways from DC’s best pet friendly businesses.

For more information and to sign up your Dachshund to race, visit www.wiener500.com!