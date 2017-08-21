Eat Burgers. Battle Hunger. DC Burger Battle 2017!

DC’s best burger makers have their grills going and you’re invited! Thursday, August 24th 6 to 9 pm at Hill Country’s Backyard Barbecue. Enjoy samples of the best burgers in the city from Due South, Hill Country, Bullfeathers, Blackfinn, Stoney’s on L, 201 Bar, burgers.beer.bourbon, Hard Rock Cafe, Rebellion and 10 Tavern, and vote for your favorite.

Tickets are $25 and include burgers from each restaurant, and all-you-care-to-enjoy Budweiser and more. Live music from Justin Trawick & The Common Good and Trailer Grass Orchestra. Must be 21+ to attend. www.dcburgerbattle.com for tickets and info, proceeds benefit SOME (So Others Might Eat). Hill Country Backyard Barbecue at the National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW Washington, DC 20001.