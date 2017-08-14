Wines over Washington at BLT Steak

Is there anything better than enjoying the DC skyline from a rooftop? Perhaps enjoying the skyline with a glass of Champagne in your hand. BLT Steak’s inaugural Wines Over Washington is a five-part monthly series that began in June and runs through October. From 6-8 p.m. on select Thursdays, attendees can enjoy the newly renovated rooftop while sipping select wines from rotating beverage partners and nibbling on tasty passed hors d’oeuvres. Previous features have included iconic Champagne houses Ruinart, Tattinger and Perrier-Jouët, as well as Napa Valley’s Silverado Vineyard.

September’s installment will include select wines from Lanterna Distributors, such as an extra-dry Prosecco that’s a favorite of BLT Steak’s sommelier Jamie Stevens. In preparation for the cooler fall evenings, the October installment will feature wines from the famous Australian winery, Penfolds. The rooftop event is casual but sophisticated, and feels like the perfect way to wind down your workweek.

Tickets are $65 per person and the final dates for the series are Thursday, September 14 and Thursday, October 12. For tickets, email beau@bltsteak.com or call 202-689-8999. For more information, visit here.

BLT Steak: 1625 I St. NW, DC; www.bltrestaurants.com