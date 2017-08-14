Pulsating Moonrise Festival Rocks Baltimore

Moonrise Festival returned to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland for its fourth year this past Saturday and Sunday. The popular EDM festival boasted headliners Afrojack, Kaskade, Zeds Dead and Dillstradamus, as well as big names Migos and Big Gigantic.

Festivalgoers were ultimately disappointed Saturday when the second half of day one was evacuated due to inclement weather. Most of the acts, including Migos and Zeds Dead, never graced the stage Saturday night and were unable to be rescheduled, disappointing their fans.

Those who returned for the second day, however, were not disappointed. With beautiful weather and crowds that refused to be disheartened by the previous day’s fallout, it could be said that Sunday’s only fault was the giant mud pit that made up the majority of festival grounds, a common sight for many East Coast festivals.

In the closing hours of many festivals, you’ll often sense that end of the weekend exhaustion – the communal dread for the following Monday and return to the real world after what feels like an otherworldly dream. This cannot be said for the last few moments of Moonrise. Pretty Lights Live and Dillstradamus closed out the show with crowds that pulsed with energy and excitement – even those too tired to stand managed to move along to the music, the exhilaration keeping them going until the very end.

For more information about this popular EDM festival, click here.