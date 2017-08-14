https://s3.amazonaws.com/ontapwp/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/650x336.jpg 336 650 Jennifer Currie http://s3.amazonaws.com/ontapwp/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/OnTap_Magazine.png Jennifer Currie2017-08-14 23:34:422017-08-30 16:39:11Corona Enrique and Pitbull Concert Sweeps
Contest Dates: September 1, 2017 to September 27, 2017
Corona Enrique and Pitbull Concert Sweeps
Corona Enrique and Pitbull Concert Sweeps 2017 | Entry Info and Rules
Open to Residents of: DC, VA. Must be 21+ at time of entry.
Prize: TWO (2) GRAND PRIZES: Each Grand Prize shall consist of a pair of tickets for use by winner and a guest to the Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias concert on October 3, 2017 in Washington, DC