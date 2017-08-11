Buy a Lady a Drink Summer Concert Series: 19th Street Band at 201 Bar

Three Concerts, Three Countries, One Cause

Buy a Lady a Drink and We’ll Buy You One. Clean drinking water is essential to life but 663 million people worldwide live without sufficient access. Each year, Stella Artois and water.org join forces to help make a difference and now you can too. Thursday, August 3rd 201 Bar on Capitol Hill is hosting the third in a series of three concerts featuring DC’s favorite bands with incredible female lead singers – White Ford Bronco, Pebble to Pearl and 19th Street Band – to support the Buy a Lady a Drink campaign.

On August 17, 19th Street Band takes the stage with their high energy show featuring mandolin, fiddle and bass.

The show is FREE but make a $20 donation and you will provide clean drinking water for five years to a person in need and you get an exclusive Stella Artois chalice and a beer. Each show supports a different country and has a unique glass. Doors open at 4, the concerts run from 6 to 9 pm. Light fare and drink specials will be offered. Must be 21+. 201 Bar: 201 Massachusetts Ave. NE, WDC 20002