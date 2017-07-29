What’s On Tap: August 2017

Greetings, beer nerds! As you likely know, there are a number of fantastic establishments in the DMV where you can grab a pint, and their menus are always evolving and adapting to your tastes. If you’d rather avoid the guessing game, check out some of what’s coming up at a few of these fine establishments.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Craft Beer Cellar Anniversary Weekend

Join Craft Beer Cellar for an epic weekend of out-of-market beers to celebrate the coming Craft Brewers Conference. The celebration features brews from Lone Pint Brewery, 14th Star Brewery, Grimm, Fantome, Allagash and more. There will also be a raffle and other giveaways featuring rare bottles of Westvleteren XII and other swag. Thursday and Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. No entry fee. Craft Beer Cellar: 301 H St. NE, DC; www.craftbeercellar.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

International Beer Day at Heritage Brewing Co.

There’s no better place to celebrate International Beer Day than Heritage Brewing Co., tapping a firkin (organic tangerine hoppy wheat beer), pouring an exclusive experimental brew, and offering special pricing on packaged beer and flagship flights. 11 a.m. – midnight. Free to attend. Heritage Brewing Co. Market Common Brewpub & Roastery: 1300-1398 N Fillmore St. Arlington, VA; www.hbcmarketcommon.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

The Great North American Naughtical Beer Mile

The Great North American Naughtical Beer Mile represents an opportunity for beer drinkers to come gain glory, while running purists are brought to their knees. Folks who finish will be granted a medal beer opener. So come crack a few, and while you’re at it, bring your friends to drink this race off your beer bucket list. Individual and team relay (less running for each person!) categories with elite and “I have no idea what I’m doing” heats available. Event starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40-$60. The Yards: 355 Water St. SE, DC; www.runpacers.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

The Near & Far Beer Dinner Series: Beers of Scandinavia

Rustico Alexandria will host a five-course dinner pairing hard-to-find Scandinavian brews with Chef de Cuisine Aaron Wright’s special Scandinavian-inspired menu. Don’t miss the opportunity to try some deliciously rare treats like Mikkeller Black Hole, Brekeriet Ribes and Evil Twin XXX. 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $55. Rustico Alexandria: 827 Slaters Ln. Alexandria, VA; www.rusticorestaurant.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

The Sovereign’s Summer of Sours

The Sovereign is thrilled to host fantastic beers from Logsdon Farmhouse Ales, including rare kegs of Peche ‘n Brett and Cerasus. 5-11 p.m. There is no admission fee for this event. All Logsdon beers will be priced individually in by the glass and in 4 oz. tasting pours. The Sovereign: 1206 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; www.thesovereigndc.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

3 Stars Brewing Company Five-Year Anniversary

It’s been five years since 3 Stars opened their doors in DC, and to commemorate the momentous occasion, the brewery is throwing a monster bash. There will be a curated lineup of beers from some of their best friends in the business to showcase the greatness of the craft brewing community. There will also be a live performance from the School of Rock, and DJs Keenan Orr and Smudge. Tickets are limited. 1-7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$50. 3 Stars Brewing Company: 6400 Chillum Pl. NW, DC; www.3starsbrewing.com

Cider, Sangria and Craft Brew

Head to Tysons Biergarten for a first taste of fall with more than 50 local ciders and craft brews, as well as summertime sangrias from local wineries. 1-6 p.m. Tickets cost $20-$30. Tysons Biergarten: 8346 Leesburg Pike, Tysons, VA; www.tysonsbiergarten.com

Twinpanzee Brewing Company’s Grand Opening Celebration

Enjoy primate-brewed beer, food trucks and…more beer. Bring friends and your appetite, and most importantly, bring your thirst for delicious craft beer. 12-10 p.m. Free to attend. Twinpanzee Brewing Company: 101-D Executive Dr. Sterling, VA; www.twinpanzee.com

Workhouse Brewfest

Workhouse Brewfest brings together the best local and regional breweries for a festive day of sampling and musical entertainment at Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Enjoy live music, food vendors, exhibitors, lawn games, workshops, artists’ studios and much more. 1-8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$85. Workhouse Arts Center: 9518 Workhouse Rd. Lorton, VA; www.workhousearts.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

Food in the Garden: Fermentation Nation

Head to the National Museum of American History’s newest garden space on the second floor East Terrace for food, drinks and dynamic conversations. From beer and wine to pickling and preserving, learn how Americans have used this chemical reaction to a delicious advantage throughout history. The evening will feature a panel of discussion with experts and historians, and an interactive reception. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40. National Museum of American History: 14th Street and Constitution Avenue in NW, DC; www.americanhistory.si.edu

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

First Annual Capital Chili Cookoff and DMV Beer Festival

Nothing is better than chili, local craft beer and music. Enjoy unlimited beer samples from the best local breweries in the DMV, plus free chili samples from the best chili cooks in the region with the opportunity to vote for the winner in the “People’s Choice” category. There will also be live music from some of the best DC area cover bands that will keep the party going. 2-5 p.m. Tickets cost $45-$65. The Bullpen: 1299 Half St. SE, DC; www.capitalchilicookoff.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20 – SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

DC Beer Week 2017

The DC Brewers’ Guild proudly presents the ninth annual DC Beer Week, an

eight-day festival celebrating the DC area’s craft beer community. Throughout, local breweries, restaurants, bars and community partners will bring you the area’s best craft beer tastings, educational seminars and events. DC Beer Week: Various locations around the DC area; www.dcbeerweek.net

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

DC Brau Genuine Sixth Annual Crabfest Monumental Extravaganza

For the sixth year, DC Brau and Quarterdeck are teaming up for their epic annual crab-crackin’ get down. This is going to be the event of the summer. Help DC Brau celebrate indigenous beer with all-you-can-eat crabs. 5-10 p.m. This event features $1 drafts and $5 pitchers. $50 for all-you-can-eat. Quarterdeck: 1200 North Fort Myer Dr. Arlington, VA; www.quarterdeckarlington.com

Q&A with Jake Endres

Head Brewer at Crooked Run Brewery

On Tap: How did you come up with the name Crooked Run?

James Endres: It’s a small stream that runs by my house.

OT: Any new beers in the works? Any new summer releases?

JE: We’re going to have a Berliner Weisse with blackberries, milk, sugar and vanilla beans. Then we’re going to have a double IPA with guava and a New Zealand pilsner called Cruise Control.

OT: What made tacos your go-to food to have onsite at the Sterling location?

JE: The taco place was already an established restaurant, and they joined up with us to do this location. It’s called Senor Ramon Taqueria. We started working with them last summer back when we only had one brewery, and only a little beer. We actually did some distribution over at their place.

OT: Has bottle and canning distribution begun?

JE: Yes, we’ve been doing a can release about once every month, and we’ve done one bottle release so far. Our bottle releases tend to be our higher ABV beers. We are in the middle of purchasing a new canning line, and we should have cans a lot more frequently in about three months. We plan to do cans mostly of our double and triple IPAs.

Crooked Run Brewery: 22455 Davis Dr. #120, Sterling, VA and 205 Harrison St. SE, Leesburg, VA; www.crookedrunbrewing.com