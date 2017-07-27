Legally Blonde Comes to The Little Theatre of Alexandria

Are you planning your next date night, girls’ night out, a night out with the family or a special treat for yourself? Look no further because the Little Theatre of Alexandria’s (“LTA”) production of Legally Blonde the Musical is the show you won’t want to miss. Hearts will be warmed on August 1 at 8 p.m. as Morgan Arriviaga takes the stage as Elle Woods, “a fun, fabulous, fashionista who has it all – that is until her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law School.”

The musical originally opened on Broadway in 2007, and is based on the 2001 book by Amanda Brown and the movie of the same name. Ten years after its Broadway debut, the show has wowed audiences around the world – performing two U.S. tours, and a year in both London and Australia. Legally Blonde has earned seven Tony Award nominations and won many domestic and international honors.

To be honest, this show is one for the women. Female empowerment can be found in every aspect of this production. In fact, the female synergy is even behind the scenes. With Mary Beth Smith Toomey at the helm as co-producer, patrons are in the most qualified hands. Toomey has produced 56 musicals with the Little Theatre of Alexandria. She loves working with the theater, and attributes its success to high-quality professional performers and a supportive environment.

According to their website, “LTA is the oldest award-winning theater in the Washington metro area and one of the few community theaters in the country with its own building and an ambitious seven-show season.” Proud of its rich heritage, LTA is excited about its future and their production of Legally Blonde.

“This musical is so much fun!” says Arriviaga, as she sits in the elegant Green Room at 600 Wolfe St. She explains that while this show is fun and full of laughs, it “may not be what you expect it to be…this show has an [essential] message.”

While preparing for rehearsal, Arriviaga recalls the lessons learned from playing Elle as they relate to the everyday experiences lived by most women. The inappropriate and unwarranted sexual advances and the assumptions of career advancements deriving from “consensual” sex are fundamental themes in Legally Blonde. One may think this could put a damper on the fun, but the fine attention to social issues in the inspiring, cheerful and comical musical selections makes this show one worth seeing.

Tuesday, August 1 at 8 p.m. is a special performance night, where all proceeds will go to nonprofit organization LANCAR Ink and its 2017 journalism interns. The play runs through August 12.

The Little Theatre of Alexandria: 600 Wolfe St. Alexandria, VA; 703-683-5778; www.thelittletheatre.com