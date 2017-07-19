Buy a Lady a Drink Summer Concert Series: White Ford Bronco at 201 Bar
Clean drinking water is essential to life, but 663 million people worldwide live without sufficient access. Each year, Stella Artois and Water.org join forces to help make a difference, and now you can too. On July 20, August 3 and August 17, 201 Bar on Capitol Hill is hosting three of DC’s favorite bands with incredible female lead singers – White Ford Bronco, Pebble to Pearl and 19th Street Band – to support the Buy a Lady a Drink campaign. Head to any of these not-to-be-missed shows and purchase a limited edition Stella Artois chalice, and you will provide clean drinking water for five years to a person in need.
The shows are free, but a $20 donation gets you a signature Stella chalice, and your first Stella on us. Each show supports a different country – Brazil, Cambodia and Uganda – and has a unique, exclusive glass. Doors open at 5, and the concerts run from 6-9 p.m. Light fare and drink specials will be offered. Want a VIP experience? For just $60, you get unlimited food and drink for the evening and a signature chalice – donation included. Capacity is limited, so guarantee admission by making a donation in advance or to purchase VIP tickets at tickets.ontaponline.com. Must be 21+.
201 Bar: 201 Massachusetts Ave. NE, DC; 202-544-5201; www.201bar.com