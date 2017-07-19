Andrew Bird Set to Perform at Merriweather

Andrew Bird is coming to Merriweather Post Pavilion at the end of the month. You haven’t bought tickets yet? Then you’re wasting precious time, my friends.

Bird’s performing with not one, but two, critically acclaimed bands – Belle and Sebastian and Spoon – as well as DC natives Ex Hex, on Sunday, July 30. Each band has a stellar musical lineup planned, featuring songs from new albums and old-school classics.

“I’m pretty psyched to be playing with them,” Bird says.

He’s set to play tunes from Are You Serious, his newest album and twelfth full-length LP. The record is ambitious, featuring emotionally complex and hauntingly intimate subject matter. For instance, the song “Valley of the Young” encapsulates the record’s tone, as Bird explores the divide between youth and maturity, comparing young, single people’s lives to those who are raising families.

“It’s difficult to write songs like these – ones that are lyrical and poetic, but also universal,” he says.

“Valley of the Young” also reflects his mission as an artist; Bird strives to create layered, nuanced music that listeners can contemplate.

“I try to make records people can chew on for a long time.”

His Merriweather show promises the same depth of experience. Bird describes his set as “varied and dynamic”– an engaging performance meant to inspire and excite. His passion for music is evident, as he’s deeply committed to the processes of performing and creating music.

“I really enjoy grabbing ideas out of the ether and putting them into song form. I’m in the midst of writing now, and never get tired of it.”

His melodies generally begin as sensory experiences, like a smell conjuring childhood nostalgia or the screeching sounds of a garbage truck breaking, he says. If the tune sticks with him long enough, he’ll put words to it and eventually add additional instrumentation. For Bird, this cycle is both creative and exhilarating – an outward expression of his inner world.

Merriweather’s show will give attendees a sample of his artistry. It’s an event you won’t want to skip out on – especially if you’re a fan of the other famed groups sharing the stage.

Andrew Bird will be at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Sunday, July 30. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45-$55. Learn more here.

Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; 410-715-5550; www.merriweathermusic.com