Enjoy All Things Champagne at Clicquot on the Creek

The historic Charles Carroll House and Garden lawn will play host to a spectacular summer fête on Saturday, July 29. Take a day trip to Annapolis and spend the afternoon with friends, picnicking and sipping the delicious champagnes of Veuve Clicquot while enjoying music, lawn games and other surprise entertainment.

This inaugural event on the banks of Spa Creek will benefit two local charities: Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and Annapolis Green. VIP and general admission tickets, champagne bottles and picnic packages are available online, and tickets and refreshments will not be sold at the door.

VIP ($75 per person)

Access to seating, lawn games and entertainment

Complimentary nibbles

Raffle ticket for Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2006

Three tickets for three tastings of Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé and Veuve Clicquot Demi-Sec in the Veuve Clicquot Tasting Tent

General admission ($40 per person)

First-come, first-served open lawn seating

Bring your picnic blanket

Three tickets for three tastings of Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé and Veuve Clicquot Demi-Sec in the Veuve Clicquot Tasting Tent

Access to lawn games and entertainment

Tickets to Clicquot on the Creek are available here.

Charles Carroll House and Garden: 107 Duke of Gloucester St. Annapolis, MD; 410-269-1737; www.clicquotonthecreek.com

