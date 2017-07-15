Roti Modern Mediterranean Brings Healthy Eats to Capitol Riverfront

Roti Modern Mediterranean just opened a location in Ballpark Square at the end of June, and we didn’t hesitate to check it out right away. The new Capitol Riverfront spot near Nationals Park features a modern exterior, complementing the casual yet sophisticated décor found inside. In addition to the simple, trendy color scheme of the space, the rustic-chic wall signage reads, “Food that loves you back.”

Roti’s menu, and order method, resembles Chipotle and Cava, where you pick the base (laffa wrap, pita sandwich or salad), protein (chicken, steak, chicken kabob, falafel or salmon), and pile on wholesome vegetables, sauces and toppings.

We went with the rice plate, featuring a non-GMO basmati and wild rice blend, and piled it high with salmon kabob, hummus, tomato and cucumber – all that, plus additional couscous, red cabbage, romaine lettuce, dill, yogurt and cucumber sauce (Roti’s take on tzatziki). I never miss out on bread, so I fully accepted the offer of warm pita.

Not only was this a generous portion of healthy food, the Mediterranean flavors were explosive from the first to last bite, with the organic hummus standing out in the best way. Roti incorporates a tremendous balance of garlic and lemon juice in most of its add-ons, which allows for a consistently fresh taste.

This fast-casual restaurant is one of the few places in DC where you can grab a low-calorie, high-quality meal that leaves you feeling satisfied and refueled. Anyone who stops in, whether it’s after work, during a lunch break or before a ball game, can agree that Roti creates an enjoyable, healthy way of eating for city folks always on the go.

Roti Modern Mediterranean: 1251 First St. SE, DC; 202-747-2636; www.roti.com