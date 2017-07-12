Welcome to On Tap’s 2017 Outdoor Dining Guide, a collection of great places to eat, drink and enjoy a great summer day or night. Cheers, and see you outside!

Washington, DC

801 Restaurant and Bar

801 Restaurant and Bar is located in the heart of Shaw and boasts a rooftop bar that overlooks the bustling U Street corridor. 801 features summery cocktails in a beachy-chic decor and a “Good Vibes Only” culture. They offer a concise menu selection that puts quality and consistency at the forefront. Have a thirst that can’t be quenched? Come alone or with friends and enjoy one of our happy hour selections or try our famous 801 Mega Mule served in a giant copper. 801 Florida Ave. NW, DC; 202-332-0207; www.801dc.com

Agua 301

Agua 301 celebrates the culture and cuisine of Mexico by taking contemporary Mexican cuisine and infusing it with modern flair. This is not Tex Mex! Our chef tweaks traditional Mexican ingredients and flavor profiles through experimental ingredient combinations and serves it up waterside in Yards Park. Whether you are looking for a beautiful view of the water with an amazing breeze, need a tasty libation or a delicious dinner before or after the baseball game, we are here to serve you. Come join us for brunch Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring bottomless mimosas, margaritas, sangria and bloody marys, HAPPY HOUR 3:30-7 p.m. daily or contact us for your next event or private party! We are the place to be this summer in Yards Park! 301 Water St. SE, DC; 202-484-0301;

www.agua301.com

Bistro Cacao

Join them this summer at Bistro Cacao’s historic Capitol Hill location and enjoy the modern bistro-style French cuisine in a romantically charming and comfortable setting that blends old France with modern creative touches. Bistro Cacao is the perfect spot for romantic dinners “à deux,” Sunday brunch and private business meetings, offering a generous outdoor covered patio with ample seating and separate rooms for larger gatherings. Happy hour is offered weekdays 4-6:30 p.m. at the bar and patio only. At Bistro Cacao, chef-owner Kemal Deger brings nearly 25 years of culinary expertise to your table. Come and enjoy French-inspired haute cuisine in the heart of Capitol Hill! 320 Massachusetts Ave. NE, DC; 202-546-4737; www.bistrocacao.com

The Brig Beer Garden

With seating for close to 300 people, the brig modern beer garden is the largest outdoor patio in Southeast DC! We have 20 taps of German and American craft beer, premium liquor and wine with an incredible offering of authentic German fare. Choose from our list of delicious grilled sausages, burgers house-made sides and salads. We have a 25′ jumbo screen on the patio, perfect for watching local and national games. We are family and dog friendly, have live music every Saturday and Sunday from 3-7 p.m. and have an incredible Happy Hour every Monday – Friday from 3 – 7 p.m. The brig is a terrific choice for celebrations, parties and work functions. Contact our events team at brigdcevents@gmail.com to book your next party! 1007 8th St.SE, DC; 202-675-1000; www.facebook.com/TheBrigBeergardenDC

Buffalo Billiards

More than just DC’s largest premier sports bar with entertainment in every direction, Buffalo Billiards has two patios for enjoying the vast selection of beers, cocktails, and menu that will satisfy any taste. Steps away from the Dupont metro, large happy hours, late night crowds and everything in between can be found. Once a chill reaches the air, enjoy games like pool, darts, skeeball, shuffleboard, pop-a-shot, foosball, ping pong, or golden tee while watching over 65 HD TVs. After the bustling happy hour, you’ll find daily specials. If you’re looking for a fun, laidback evening, look no further. With three separate rooms, Buffalo Billiards hosts private events way above the ordinary. For more details, visit the website or come on in and you‘ll be shown just how much action Buffalo Billiards can pack. 1330 19th St. NW, DC; 202-331-7665; www.buffalobilliards.com