Stage & Screen Events: July 2017

RUNS THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 2

DeRay Davis

Hailing from the South Side of Chicago, DeRay Davis is said to be one of the best live shows to catch at DC Improv. His credits include 21 Jump Street, Barbershop, Jumping the Broom and MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, just to name a few. Basically, this dude is talented and funny, and you should go check him out. Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7, 9 and 11 p.m., and Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35; VIP for $45. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; www.dcimprov.com

FRIDAY, 7 – FRIDAY, JULY 8

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert

This one is for all you Harry Potter fans out there. Join the National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap as they perform every single note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone while you watch the film in high-def – it’s sure to be a hit for wizards and muggles alike. Audience members are encouraged (and expected) to dress the part, be it your favorite character or sorting house (Hufflepuff all the way). Think of this as a drive-in movie, minus the cars. Don’t forget to bring your blankets and invisible cloaks, and settle in for an evening of entertainment. Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. with a pre-performance discussion on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $35-$58. Filene Center at Wolf Trap: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; www.wolftrap.org

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Neil Gaiman

The bestselling author of Coraline, American Gods, The Sandman and The Graveyard Book comes to Wolf Trap to “amaze, befuddle and generally delight” audiences by reading, telling stories and answering questions from the crowd. If you’re a fan, you will love this up-close-and-personal event that, by his own words, is described as a “fun and odd and not like any other evening with Neil Gaiman.” It makes me wonder what typical evenings are like with this man. Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$65. Filene Center at Wolf Trap: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; www.wolftrap,org

FRIDAY, JULY 14 – SUNDAY, JULY 30

Bon Voyage! A Happenstance Escapade

If you’re in the mood for a European adventure, but your bank account begs to differ, then don’t miss this performance. Bon Voyage! follows the hilarious misadventures of a group of travelers in the 19th century who meet en route to Paris. Follow the escapades of a group of unexpected friends as they contend with catacombs, Moulin Rouge and the 1889 Universal Exposition. Various show times and dates. Tickets are $16-$26, including two pay-what-you-can performances on July 17 and 24. Round House Theatre: 4545 East-West Hwy. Bethesda, MD; www.roundhousetheatre.org

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Tim and Eric

When I first saw this, I had an immediate flashback to my younger days when I spent hours watching this ridiculous duo do funny sh-t. Now there’s an opportunity to see them in real life, and it’s awesome. Tim and Eric’s 10th Anniversary Awesome Tour is going to be a silly night of “new spoofs and goofs, riffs and bits, [and] songs and dances.” I couldn’t even summarize this event into my own words, so I had to quote the website. Just go. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $45. Lincoln Theatre: 1215 U St. NW, DC; www.thelincolndc.com

TUESDAY, JULY 18 – SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I

In 1860s Bangkok, the King of Siam brings about a British schoolteacher by the name of Anna Leonowens to teach his many children and wives. Over a series of events, the King begins to fall for Anna in what sparks the beginning of a tumultuous relationship. Directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and laden in a timeless score, this show is not to be missed. Tuesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $49-$159. Kennedy Center Opera House: 2700 F St. NW, DC; www.kennedy-center.org

SATURDAY, JULY 22 – SUNDAY, JULY 23

Prakriti: The Faces of Goddess Earth

If you’re into movement pieces and getting in touch with your spiritual side, Prakriti: The Faces of Goddess Earth is for you. A visualization of the spiritual cycle from creationism all the way to liberation, this performance piece will take the audience on a naturalistic and philosophic journey of the human experience. Based on the infamous Indian classical dance form Bharata Natyam, this dance utilizes traditional speech to translate ideas across all communities by intertwining visual design aspects with dance and lyrics. Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15-$30. Dance Place: 3225 8th St. NE, DC; www.danceplace.org

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Imomsohard

Okay, I’m not even a mom (unless you count being a mom to a constant food baby), and I want to go see this show. Imomsohard is a comedic take on motherhood brought to you by two funny mamas: Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley. Their combined show is all about motherhood – the good, the bad and the ugly (four days’ worth of dry shampoo ugly, although this totally sounds like the current state of my hair). Guaranteed to make you laugh, Imomsohard will be a ridiculously hilarious evening that shan’t be missed! Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39-$49. Warner Theatre: 513 13th St. NW, DC; www.warnertheatredc.com

Reem Nadeem contributed to this article.