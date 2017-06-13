NoVa BrewFest Summer Sweeps

https://s3.amazonaws.com/ontapwp/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/ticketsite2.jpg 336 650 Jennifer Currie http://s3.amazonaws.com/ontapwp/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/OnTap_Magazine.png Jennifer Currie2017-06-13 17:27:322017-06-13 17:45:46NoVa BrewFest Summer Sweeps
Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to the NoVa Brewfest June 24 and 25 at Bull Run Park!
Who is eligible: Residents of DC, MD and VA 21+ years of age and older at time of entry.
Contest Runs: June 9, 2017 to June 21, 2017
For Contest Rules and to Enter CLICK HERE