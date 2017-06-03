What’s On Tap: June 2017

All What’s On Tap listings are provided by the venues hosting them.

Greetings, beer nerds! As you likely know, there are a number of fantastic establishments in the DMV where you can grab a pint, and their menus are always evolving and adapting to your tastes. If you’d rather avoid the guessing game, check out some of what’s coming up on tap at a few of the area establishments below.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3 – SUNDAY, JUNE 4

SAVOR After Party

Once SAVOR winds down, The Partisan will keep the party going with friends from Allagash Brewing Company, FATE Brewing Company and Flying Dog Brewery. Join as they pour a dozen exceptional drafts from this fantastic trio of breweries. Highlights from the list include Allagash Little Brett, FATE Tequila Barrel-Aged Gose and Flying Dog Barrel-Aged Gonzo. 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Free to attend. The Partisan: 709 D St. NW, DC; www.thepartisandc.com

MONDAY, JUNE 5

Joggers and Lagers with Pacers Running

Do you measure fun by the pint or by the mile? Try it both ways every Monday night at Joggers and Lagers with Pacers Running. Take part in the one, three or five-mile fun run that takes off and returns to the tasting room, which opens at 4 p.m. Expect a fun crowd, support from Pacers Running staff, and periodic visits from their vendors to let you test out their latest offerings. Taking it at your own pace, you will enjoy running our pleasant route through a park and along a trail that follows the water of Holmes Run. Old Blue BBQ will be out at 5:30 p.m. for dinner with your pint when your run is completed. 7-9 p.m. Port City World Headquarters: 3950 Wheeler Ave. Alexandria, VA; www.portcitybrewing.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

Sierra Nevada Beer Camp

Join as ChurchKey hosts the official DC debut of Sierra Nevada Beer Camp Across the World. On this night, they’ll feature 15 very special drafts from the Chico, Calif. brewery, including all 12 limited-release Beer Camp Across the World collaboration brews. Beer Camp is an annual collaboration project pairing Sierra Nevada with some of the absolute best in the beer industry. This year’s Beer Camp showcases six exceptional international brands alongside six exciting American craft brewers. 4-11 p.m. Free to attend. ChurchKey: 1337 14th St. NW, DC; www.churchkeydc.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

90s Karaoke Jam: Grunge vs. Hip-Hop

Dogfish Head Alehouse in Falls Church is hosting a karaoke jam, and everyone is invited. Join them for a fun-filled night full of throwbacks and 90s fun. Performance and costume contests will be in full effect as well as a build-your-own taco buffet. 8-11 p.m. Dogfish Head Alehouse: 6220 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA; www.dogfishalehouse.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Lagunitas Beer Dinner

Head to Wildfire for a summer beer dinner where Executive Chefs Moreno Espinoza and Edwin Amaya will prepare a four-course custom menu paired with craft brews from Lagunitas Brewing Company. Emma Devine, Lagunitas Brewing Company’s marketing manager, will join as guest speaker for the evening. 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $55. Wildfire: 2001 International Dr. McLean, VA; www.wildfirerestaurant.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Flying Dog University Beast Feast

Join as Flying Dog once again celebrates its partnership with the North Carolina Hog Grower’s Association and their beautiful Berkshire hogs with a no-holds-barred Beast Feast at B Side. Don’t miss this sumptuous four-course menu, crafted by Chef Nathan Anda and served alongside five exceptional beers from Flying Dog Brewery. As an added bonus, members of the brewery’s beer educational program, Flying Dog University, will be on hand to discuss the parallels of brewing, local farming and whole animal butchery. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $60.

B Side: 8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax, VA; www.bsidecuts.com

MONDAY, JUNE 12

“Near & Fear” Beer Dinner Series 2017

Rustico Alexandria will host a five-course dinner specifically paired to the beers from Triple Crossing. Don’t miss the opportunity to try some deliciously rare treats like Double Dry-Hopped Clever Girl, Waxing Poetic and Liberty or Death. As an added bonus, Triple Crossing cofounders Jeremy Wirtes, Adam Worcester and Scott Jones will be in the house, sharing stories about their excellent brewery and outstanding beers. 7 p.m. Tickets are $60. Rustico Alexandria: 827 Slaters Ln. Alexandria, VA; www.rusticorestaurant.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

The Official Two Roads Brewing MoCo Launch

Join as Owen’s Ordinary hosts the official Montgomery County launch of Two Roads Brewing Company. On this night, they’ll tap the very first kegs of Two Roads ever poured in Montgomery County – a total of 12 beers in all. Don’t miss this opportunity to be the first in the area to try these award-winning brews. Highlights from the evening’s exceptional list include Two Juicy, a limited release New England-style double IPA, Conntucky Lightnin’ 2016, sour-mashed and aged in bourbon barrels, and Bog Wild, a mixed-fermentation sour ale brewed with local cranberries. 5-11 p.m. Free to attend. Owen’s Ordinary: 11820 Trade St. North Bethesda, MD; www.owensordinarymd.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Four-Course Beer Dinner featuring Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

A Hardywood Park Craft Brewery expert and Pinstripes’ chef will lead guests through an interactive dinner and discussion demonstrating how each pairing enhances the dining experience. Each course is paired with a Hardywood Park craft beer. 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $50. Pinstripes: 1064 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; www.pinstripes.com

Oskar Blues Fugli Release Party

B Side will showcase six drafts from Oskar Blues, including a number of brewery-only releases. Inspired by a collaboration with Japan’s Yo-Ho Brewing Company, Oskar Blues’ Fugli is brewed with a trio of exotic fruits: yuzu, ugli fruit and rangpur. These unique citrus fruits blend perfectly with a heavy dose of Mosaic hops to create a refreshingly drinkable IPA for the summer months. 5-11 p.m. Free to attend. B Side: 8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax, VA;

www.bsidecuts.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

World of Beer Block Party Fun Run

Come join in on a Friday night fun run from Charm City Run at Locust Point. Route sheets will be provided for a three-mile run led by a Charm City Run coach. Upon the return to McHenry Row, join the festivities at the World of Beer block party where runners of legal drinking age will enjoy one complimentary beer. Stick around for live music and fun. Registration for this event is free. 6 p.m. Charm City Run: 1713 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD;

www.charmcityrun.com/baltimore/

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Father’s Day Beer Dinner

7 Locks Brewing is excited to host a special four-course dinner and beer pairing for Father’s Day. Green Plate Catering will provide the food perfectly paired with 7 Locks Brewing beer. The event includes a brewery tour from one of the owners, with passed appetizers and the first beer, followed by a seated three-course meal accompanied by a beer with each course. The brewery will open to a social hour where you can further enjoy the company of fellow guests and some additional tasty brews. 6-10 p.m. $25-$55. 7 Locks Brewing: 12227 Wilkins Ave. Rockville, MD; www.7locksbrewing.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Dead Rise Crab Feast

For the first time ever, head to Flying Dog Brewery to eat crabs, drink Dead Rise out of cans and taste the brewery-only Double Dead Rise. Don’t miss all-you-can-eat crabs, beers, lawn games and live music. 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $65-$105. Flying Dog Brewery: 4607 Wedgewood Blvd. Frederick, MD; www.flyingdogbrewery.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

DC BRAU BEERASANA

Enjoy yoga every last Sunday of each month at DC Brau. Join them for an all-levels yoga flow followed by a pint of beer. All are welcome; no yoga experience required. Limited to 20 guests. BYO yoga mat, and they’ll provide the beer. 12 p.m. Tickets are $15. DC Brau: 3178 Bladensburg Rd. NE #B, DC; www.dcbrau.com

Q&A with Christopher Lynch

Owner of Wunder Garten DC

On Tap: What do you think is the main appeal of beer gardens?

Christopher Lynch: I think people like to drink outside. We have a casual, laidback atmosphere. People like to be outside, and there aren’t too many places where can you do that in DC. The selection of beers, like craft-imported beers, makes them more desirable as well.

OT: How do you select beers? Do you keep outside weather in mind?

CL: We started off wanting to bring an authentic German experience to DC, and the primary focus initially was on German beers. Our selection was heavily German, but over time, we started to add local craft brew selections, so we serve Atlas, Port City, and some other Maryland and Virginia brands. We have core German selections, from hefeweizens to shandys. We have year-round selections, and we switch it up. When it comes to the local, we just work with our distributors and keep our eyes open on what’s coming through the venues. We’ll try it out and if it’s something that’s viable, we’ll keep it.

OT: How often do you add new brews? Are you always looking?

CL: We read a lot of trade publications and we constantly talk to people in the local industry, including beer reps. We try to keep it both local and German. Sometimes we’ll pick up Racer 5 IPA from California, and we have it just because it’s a great beer. We love to talk to the customers and see what they like, and just see what works. We have 12 tap lines, so we like to play around and give people the most interesting tastes. People are really happy that we switch things around, and they appreciate the fact that we pay a lot of attention.

OT: Are there certain beers you guys are excited about?

CL: I think what we’ve been successful [with] Weihenstephaner and Vitus, and we’re about to add their dark hefeweizen. Hefeweizen in general is very popular with our customers. Franziskaner Hefe-Weisse is also super popular.

OT: Wunder Garten hosts a ton of events, such as your recent flip cup tournament. Do you have any coming up in June?

CL: We have a DJ who performs every Thursday, and we usually have live music on Fridays and Saturdays. We will also have a large presence during Pride Week. We’ll have a float, and we have a decorating party in early June. And we’ll also have an after party at the beer garden.

Wunder Garten DC: 1101 First St. NE, DC; www.wundergartendc.com