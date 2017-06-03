Stage & Screen Events: June 2017

RUNS THROUGH SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Urinetown

What would you do if the government told you that they were removing all private toilets, installing public-only toilets and charging admission for use? Honestly, the way America is going at the moment, this wouldn’t surprise me in the least. Urinetown, a three-time Tony Award-winning musical, tells just the story. Laden in political satire and a little potty humor, when the town gets fed up and filled up, a hero decides to pave the way to a revolution and lead his people to political and pee-when-you-wanna freedom! As one does. Various dates and show times. Tickets are $40. NextStop Theatre Company: 269 Sunset Park Dr. Herndon, VA; www.nextstoptheatre.org

RUNS THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 2

Jesus Christ Superstar

Signature Theatre is known for taking huge musicals and producing them in more intimate environments. It worked for Titanic, and it will work for Jesus Christ Superstar. Created by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber, this rock opera tells one of the most famous stories of them all. Untold stories between Jesus and Judas reveal themselves in this thrilling musical, and you can be there to witness it up close and personal. Various dates and show times. Tickets are $40-$99. Signature Theatre: 4200 Campbell Ave. Arlington, VA; www.sigtheatre.org

School for Lies

Described as delicious, sweet and sexy (similarly to how I describe cupcakes), School for Lies is another comedic masterpiece from STC favorite David Ives. Centered about a French aristocrat named Frank, School for Lies tells the story of everything going wrong and “alternative facts becoming reality.” Did Kellyanne Conway write the summary of this play? Various dates and show times. Tickets are $59-$118. Shakespeare Theatre Company: 450 7th St. NW, DC; www.shakespearetheatre.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 1 – SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Crazy Mary Lincoln

“Shopped like Nancy, stumped like Hillary and suffered like Jackie.” Mary Lincoln was a First Lady who could hold her own with the press and in her personal life. But what happened to her after her husband was shot? Crazy Mary Lincoln takes us into the life of Mary and her son, Robert Todd, after losing their beloved husband and father. Amidst the grief and starting anew, suffering from this loss has us all wondering: to whom does a President truly belong? Wednesdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25; $20 for Fringe button holders. Logan Fringe Arts Space: 1358 Florida Ave. NE, DC; www.pallastheatre.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 10 – SUNDAY, JUNE 11

In Jazz We Trust: Music in Motion

In the second installment of In Jazz We Trust, acclaimed choreographer Princess Mhoon presents an evening of dance inspired by the richness of jazz and driven by politics, history and theatre. Both a Helen Hayes nominee and recognized by the Huffington Post, Mhoon’s piece is not to be missed if you’re a fan of movement and music. Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-$30. Dance Place: 3225 8th St. NE, DC; www.danceplace.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 15 – SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Here’s another one in the lineup from the Lord Lloyd-Webber, which means you can’t go wrong. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a vibrant and uplifting musical set in the Old Testament that tells the story of Joseph, his friends and his amazing coat. What’s so amazing about it, you ask? Grab a ticket to one of the world’s most popular musicals and see for yourself. Another fun fact? This show comes with a meal…and we promise it’s more than just fish and bread. Various dates and show times. Tickets are $43.50-$60.50. Toby’s Dinner Theatre: 5900 Symphony Woods Rd. Columbia, MD; www.tobysdinnertheatre.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 17 – SATURDAY, JULY 8

When We Were Young and Unafraid

In the early 1970s, before Roe v. Wade, a businesswoman named Agnes transforms her bed and breakfast into a haven for women who are victims of domestic violence to seek refuge. It’s not until a girl named Mary Anne began influencing Agnes’ college-bound daughter that Agnes starts questioning everything she once knew and believed about the women she dedicated her life to helping. Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45. Keegan Theatre: 1742 Church St. NW, DC; www.keegantheatre.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 20 – SUNDAY, JUNE 25

RENT

For those familiar with RENT, I’m sure you’re already singing about handcrafted beers down in local breweries. For those who aren’t, there’s no day but today to get schooled on the musical that’s been sweeping stages across the world for 21 years. RENT takes us on the journey of a group of friends and struggling artists living in New York City in the midst of the HIV/AIDS crisis. Through catchy and heartbreaking musical numbers, immense energy, and maybe even some swear words (my favorite!), this musical will take you on an emotional rollercoaster if there ever was one. Get ready, DC. Various dates and show times. Tickets are $48-$108. National Theatre: 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; www.thenationaldc.org