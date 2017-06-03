Awesome Con Happenings

In case you’re not hung up on the Dragon Ball franchise like I am, rest assured that there are tons of other adventures to get into during the weekend of Awesome Con. Whether you’re cozying up at a panel or exploring the endless possibilities of society’s future, this local comic con on June 16-18 will have fans covered.

David Tennant

In 2005, Tennant became the star of one of the most recognizable and famous television programs in the world: Doctor Who. As the tenth doctor in the series, Tennant picked up praise and accolades from fans, as readers of the franchise’s magazine voted him “Best Doctor.” The Scottish actor also recently played the villain in Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix. Saturday and Sunday.

Future Con

The brainchild of Awesome Con and Smithsonian Magazine, Future Con is a three-day science, technology and entertainment celebration meant to highlight the intersection of all of these subjects. The newest addition features Colonel Chris Hadfield hosting a special edition of Star Talk Live, and brings several NASA contributors and a number of other “thought-provoking” talks on parallel and multi-universe theory in sci-fi, antarctic dinosaurs and space lasers. No separate ticketing required. All three days.

Geek Night Comedy

This hybrid comedy show was created by geeky comics who want to tell jokes to geeky patrons. With standup and improv, the group has been famously running successful shows at numerous comedy joints along the East Coast, and has picked up props from several local news outlets, and even Sirius XM’s Monsters in the Morning. Two shows on Friday at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. at DC Improv (1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC). Tickets are $17.

Pride Alley

Organized to unite LGBTQ activities around Awesome Con, this includes a dedicated section of “Artist Alley” and three days of panels and special events. On the Awesome Con website, the convention organizers stated, “We started to do more and create a bigger platform to better celebrate and educate DC’s LGBTQ community.”

Walter E. Washington Convention Center: 801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW, DC; 202-249-3000; www.awesome-con.com