Patrons Brave Rain at Virginia Gold Cup Town Hall Tent

Rain didn’t stop the partygoers in the Town Hall-hosted tent from having a great time at the 92nd running of the Virginia Gold Cup on Saturday, May 6. Transportation to Great Meadow in The Plains, Va. was by chartered coach bus, and despite the weather, the guests could see race action and enjoy the festivities from within the open-sided tent.

Town Hall’s guests enjoyed an open bar with many people choosing to drink mint juleps, the traditional race day cocktail. The buffet consisted of a full spread of race picnic fare, from lunch meats and cheeses to fried chicken and macaroni and cheese with assorted Southern-style toppings to shrimp cocktail.

Most of the guests wore traditional Virginia Gold Cup attire, with women in spring dresses and hats, and the necessary rain boots because of the muddy, rain-soaked grass at Great Meadow. Men could be seen wearing suits, some pastel or pinstriped, or colorful shirts and trousers. Bow ties were more the norm than the exception.

The tent was located on the North Rail with a great view of the eight races, including the Virginia Gold Cup race, the fifth, which was won by 10-year-old Ebanour, ridden by jockey Gustav Dahl. Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe presented the trophy to Dahl and trainer Cyril Murphy at Winner’s Circle. It was Ebanour’s second win at Virginia Gold Cup.

