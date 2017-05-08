Rosario Enhances Adams Morgan Dining Scene

Adams Morgan is legendary for its nightlife, but its reputation as a culinary destination has long been spotty at best.

But that’s starting to change. The addition of Mintwood, Al Volo, and Smoke & Barrel in recent years has given those of us in search of more than a jumbo slice of pizza appealing options. And with the recent opening of Rosario – another serious dining destination – Adams Morgan has upped its dining game yet another notch.

Under the direction of Chef Logan McGear (formerly of Smoke & Barrel), the hip but cozy Italian eatery is turning out some excellent Italian staples, as well an intriguing array of specialty cocktails at a price point that won’t break the bank. The 60-seat restaurant – in the former space occupied by the absinthe bar Libertine – is perfect for a fun dinner date or a group meal with friends as a prelude to a night on the town.

During a recent weeknight dinner, we started with a savory olive tapenade containing seven different types of olives mixed with garlic and parmesan. A hearty plate of arancini (stuffed rice balls) anchored by delicious dollops of garlic pesto arrived next. The piping hot orbs stuffed with a meaty Bolognese sauce didn’t last long. A Caesar salad lightly dressed and draped with white anchovies was another winner, especially as it arrived in beautiful, house-made parmesan cracker basket.

A main course of osso bucco – braised with a Roseda beef shank instead of the customary pork – was not only beautiful to behold but absolutely delectable on the palate. The tender beef, accompanied with a ricotta salata and saffron risotto, fell apart with the touch of a fork and revealed some serious skill in McGear’s kitchen. A plate of vegan chicken parmesan might not have had the osso bucco’s depth of flavor, but its texture and aromatic and tangy tomato sauce was convincing – and carried far less fat and calories.

While Rosario’s dinner menu is the star attraction, its bar is also on point with a carefully selected wine list an impressive array of unique craft cocktails. Although it’s been open barely a month, Rosario is quickly serving notice that when it comes to high-quality dining at fair prices in Adams Morgan, there’s an important new kid on the block.

Rosario: 2435 18th St. NW, DC; 202-791-0298; www.rosariodc.com