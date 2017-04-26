CityDance to Host DREAMscape at Lincoln Theatre

CityDance’s DREAMscape is an ‘un-gala,’ according to Alexe Nowakowski, CityDance President and CEO.

“We wanted to leave the traditional sit-down gala in favor of something that would match our mission – transforming lives and communities through dance,” Nowakowski says.

DREAMscape, held this year on May 6 at DC’s Lincoln Theatre, is an annual event that melds different dance acts together into one larger-than-life performance. The gala engages attendees through – not just for – dance, inviting them to experience its power firsthand.

This year’s lineup features contemporary, classical, tap, ballroom and modern dancers from around the world. Performers include Brooklyn Mack of the Washington Ballet, ballroom stars Denys Drozdyuk and Antonina Skobina, the Bruce Wood Dance Project, Cloud Movement, and guest artists from Complexions Contemporary Ballet. There will also be special appearances by CityDance students. Debbie Allen, nationally-acclaimed dancer and executive directing producer of the TV drama Grey’s Anatomy, will host the event. She describes the program as an “exhilarating downtown experience” for an “enthusiastic audience of dance lovers from the DC community.”

The best part of attending, though? Supporting the organization’s DREAM program, its keynote arts education initiative.

DREAM uses dance as a pathway to success by providing underserved youth with dance classes, performance opportunities and mentoring. The nationally-recognized program aims to help young people discover their potential and pursue their dreams.

“DREAM places dance training and education at its core, integrating academic and family services that address the needs of the whole child,” Allen says. “The DREAM program helps break the cycle of disenfranchisement so many youth experience because of their zip code.”

All gala proceeds benefit the program and help fund the DREAM Center for Dance, the organization’s newest building addition. The DREAM Center will allow CityDance to expand the DREAM program to include a free pre-professional dance training program, a full academic and college preparatory curriculum, and in-house counseling and family services.

DREAMscape promises an evening of passion and inspiration, all in support of a cause with deep roots in DC communities. It’s an artistic experience that no dance aficionado – or arts education supporter – should miss.

“Our goal is for DREAMscape to be DC’s premier dance spectacular,” Nowakowski says. “Each year, we continue to build our amazing base of supporters who want to celebrate dance, our youth and our vibrant city. We hope you can join us for 2017.”

Tickets can be purchased here. General admission starts at $25. Sponsorships start at $250, and include an exclusive after party with the artists hosted by television personality Paul Wharton.

Lincoln Theatre: 1215 U St. NW, DC; 202-888-0050; www.citydance.net