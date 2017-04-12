Local Author Expo at Tysons Corner Barnes & Noble

The importance of supporting local business doesn’t just apply to farm-to-table food or artisan goods – it also applies to literature! Bookworms will have the chance to read local on April 22, as authors from across the DMV will be showcasing their work at a day-long event at the Tysons Corner Barnes & Noble.

The event begins at 12 p.m., and a new author arrives every hour until 8 p.m. The authors will be signing books, meeting fans, reading portions of their work and discussing the diverse subject matter they have written about. This gives readers the opportunity to discover new books and meet the writers behind the stories.

One of the participating authors, Zachary Barnes, published his latest novel, Avengarde, in November of last year through an independent publishing house based in Annandale, Va. He will be reading from Avengarde and discussing how the book tackles issues of racism and xenophobia through the lens of realistic fantasy. Distinguishing itself among fantasy books through its intimate point of view, Avengarde’s message warns against the seductive power of hate, and is particularly timely given the current political climate of division and anger.

Barnes’ writing has been described as a “Patrick Rothfuss apartheid epic,” “dark, intense and thought-provoking with a little sarcasm thrown in for good measure,” and “a distorted mirror to teach us something about our own world and our own ways.” His session will run from 3-4 p.m.

Stop by the event on Saturday, April 22 to discover new ways to read local!

Barnes & Noble at Tysons Corner: 7851 L. Tysons Corner Center, McLean, VA; 703-506-2937; https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2238

Full disclosure: One of the authors at the expo is friends with the writer for this preview.