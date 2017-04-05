Le DeSales Brings Popular French Bites and Curated Drinks

With a vast range in style and approach, there are numerous ways to conjure up French dishes in the kitchen. Le DeSales Executive Chef Raphael Francois is excited to bring simple, bistro-style dishes to the supremely decorated tables at the brand new restaurant. We caught up with Francois about Le DeSales, which opened March 29.

On Tap: What brought you to Le DeSales?

Raphael Francois: I had known Aziz and Farid for three or four years, as I came down to DC regularly to visit. The idea of a partnership came a few years ago, as I have always liked the lifestyle and food scene here in DC.

OT: How would you describe the fare at Le DeSales?

RF: The food of Le DeSales is casual comfort American-European cuisine. The food is made in a simple way, with a simple approach to popular bistro dishes.

OT: Have you tried any of mixologists Lukas B. Smith’s or JD L. Quioco’s cocktails?

RF: I’m a big fan of the cocktails we have on draft. They’re fresh, fruity and easy to drink. I particularly like the ginger one.

OT: What do you think will set Le DeSales apart from other French restaurants in the city?

RF: French cuisine has a vast range. It can be traditional classic, bistro, fine dining and also inspired from other cultures. The idea is to make simple, casual comfort food and mix American foodie culture with a European twist.

Le DeSales: 1725 DeSales St. NW, DC; 202-506-6856; www.ledesales.com