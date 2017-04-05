Hill Prince: H Street Welcomes Classic Neighborhood Bar

Fourth-generation Washingtonians Nick and David Wiseman are excited to join the H Street community with their newest spot, Hill Prince. Nestled between the Atlas Performing Arts Center and the Rock & Roll Hotel, the duo is aiming to bring another option to the burgeoning area in their stripped-down version of a classic bar. We caught up with Nick about Hill Prince, which opened its doors on March 10.

On Tap: Some have described the décor at Hill Prince as equestrian-influenced. Was that the look you were going for?

Nick Wiseman: We just stripped the building to its bones, revealing beautiful old brick and heart pine floors. We added leather and brass to warm up the space.

OT: What led you to selecting a restored carriage house on H Street as Hill Prince’s home?

NW: H Street is such a vibrant place and steeped in so much history. We couldn’t be more excited to be part of this community.

OT: What inspired your classic cocktail menu?

NW: The classics are classics for a reason. They are really good drinks. We use quality spirits and fresh juices for added punch.

OT: What’s your favorite snack on the menu?

NW: I really dig the pretzel Erik [Bruner-Yang] is baking us over at Maketto. There’s nothing better to eat when you’re drinking.

OT: Any fun events coming up this spring?

NW: Mark your calendars for the first annual Preakness party.

OT: Each of your locations has a very different concept. What’s the most exciting aspect of opening Hill Prince?

NW: As fourth generation Washingtonians, our goal has always been to make this city a better place to eat and drink. We hope we can do that on H Street at Hill Prince.

Hill Prince: 1337 H St. NE, DC; 202-506-6856; www.hillprince.com