What’s On Tap: April 2017

All What’s On Tap listings are provided by the venues hosting them.

Greetings, beer nerds! As you likely know, there are a number of fantastic establishments in the DMV where you can grab a pint, and their menus are always evolving and adapting to your tastes. If you’d rather avoid the guessing game, check out some of what’s coming up On Tap at a few of the area establishments below.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

The Near & Far Beer Dinner Series

Rustico will host a five-course dinner pairing the beers of Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery with a special menu prepared by Chef Daniel Rothbart. Don’t miss the opportunity to try some deliciously rare treats like bourbon Barrel-Aged Coconut Delight, Nasty Woman and Supreme Leader Vintage 2016. As an added bonus, founder Sean-Thomas Pumphrey will be in the house, sharing stories about his excellent brewery and outstanding beers. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60. Reserve your seat by calling 703-224-5051 or emailing slaters@rusticorestaurant.com. Rustico Alexandria: 827 Slaters Ln. Alexandria, VA; www.rusticorestaurant.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

Dacha DC Beer Club Features SweetWater Brewing’s 20th Anniversary

Join Dacha Beer Garden for a happy hour from 4-7 p.m. with SweetWater Brewing Company. Mingle with your fellow like-minded beer lovers and learn from the brewmasters themselves about the magic behind the brew. SweetWater swag will be available on a first come, first serve basis! SweetWater beers on tap will include SweetWater’s 20th anniversary brew, a double IPA, SweetWater 420, an extra pale ale, and SweetWater Grass Monkey, a hoppy American wheat with flavors of lemongrass. 4-7 p.m. Dacha Beer Garden: 1600 7th St. NW, DC; www.dachadc.com

THURSDAYS, APRIL 6, 20, 27

DC Brews & Booze Takeover Series

Thursdays in April, Right Proper will be highlighting DC-made beverages as Mad Fox Taproom hosts some of their favorite breweries and distilleries from the District. On Thursday, April 6, Right Proper Brewing Company will feature the release of Yeastie Boyz, a hop and yeast-forward New England IPA and collaboration beer from Mad Fox/Right Proper/BYL/Gordon Biersch. On April 20, they will be featuring One Eight Distilling, and on April 27, they will feature Cotton & Reed. 7-10 p.m. Free to attend. Mad Fox Taproom: 2218 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; www.madfoxbrewing.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

Friday Night Beers & Bites Tour

The Bluejacket Friday Night Tasting Tour is a special brewery tour offered weekly. Upon arrival, guests will be treated to one of Bluejacket’s signature drafts, followed by a full tour of the brewery and operations with three tasters throughout the tour. At the conclusion, guests will head to the Bottle Shop & Tasting Room to enjoy a flight of three additional tasters each expertly paired with a snack from the talented culinary team led by Chef de Cuisine Marcelle Afram. 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $35. Bluejacket: 300 Tingey St. SE, DC; www.bluejacketdc.com/tours

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Capital BrewFest: Blossom Bash Beer, Wine & Music Festival

Get your own tasting glass, and enjoy your favorites of more than 70 carefully selected craft beers in a single afternoon! Cider and gluten-free options will be available. Unlimited tastes of wines, ciders and more! Plus, amazing food options on hand to nibble (for purchase). Live music all day from multiple acts on the main stage, and lots of outdoor games, arts and activities. 1:30-9 p.m. Tickets are $32.95-$69.95. The Fairgrounds: 1299 Half St. SE, DC; www. brewfest.com

MONDAY, APRIL 10 – THURSDAY, APRIL 13

All-Purpose Pizzeria Tap Takeover

All-Purpose Pizzeria will host a Maine Brewing Company tap takeover on Monday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m. Owners David and Daniel Kleban, as well as several brewers, will be in attendance. Beers on tap will include the Woods & Waters, an IPA with pine and citrus notes inspired by the great outdoors, Lunch, an East Coast version of a West Coast IPA with intense hoppiness and tropical fruit, and A Tiny Beautiful Something, a pale ale brewed with El Dorado hops featuring intense candied orange and citrus flavors. All-Purpose Pizzeria: 1250 9th St. NW, DC; www.allpurposedc.com

The Hamilton’s Craft Brew Concert Series

Three nights, three bands and three unique beers. In conjunction with this year’s Craft Brewers Conference returning to DC, The Hamilton has partnered with several independent breweries to bring you a hand-picked lineup of regional bands. Each night, the menu will feature a unique beer from a brewery that is specifically paired with that evening’s performer. On April 10, Lagunitas Brewing presents Low Cut Connie with Skribe; on April 11, Brewery Ommegang presents The Felice Brothers; and on April 12, Terrapin Beer Co. presents Roadkill Ghost Choir. Showtimes and tickets available on the website. The Hamilton: 600 14th St. NW, DC; www.thehamiltondc.com

MONDAY, APRIL 10

CBC Massachusetts Meet-Up

Going to the Craft Brewers Conference? The Mass Brewers Guild will host a Massachusetts brewers and industry professionals meet-up on Monday, April 10 at the Bier Baron. An all-Massachusetts beer line-up will be served alongside appetizers generously provided by Solomon McCown & Co. Just good food, beer and company. 5-7 p.m. Event is free. Registration is required. The Bier Baron Tavern: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; www.thebierbaron.com

Charlie Bravo Charlie Beer Dinner

Each year, Flying Dog, Surly, Maui, DC Brau and Firestone Walker combine forces at the Craft Brewers Conference to host Charlie Bravo Charlie – an incredible, six-course beer dinner. Meridian Pint is hosting this year’s iteration at Meridian Pint, and also add Wicked Weed to the fold. The beers include Wicked Weed White Angel, Surly Misanthrope, Maui Mosaic Mo’ Betta, DC Brau Willett Barrel-Aged Stone of Arbroath, Firestone Walker SLOambic and Flying Dog Barrel-Aged Gonzo. 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $85. Meridian Pint: 3400 11th St. NW, DC; www.meridianpint.com

ChurchKey Presents CBC17 East Coast’s Finest

ChurchKey will showcase the best breweries from across the country for an unforgettable series of events. Things kick off on Monday, April 10, highlighting a few of the best from the East Coast with no less than 30 drafts from these exceptional brewers. Notables include Bissell Brothers Swish, Other Half All Green Everything, Suarez Family Call to Mind, Trillium Double Dry-Hopped Stillings Street and the Veil Never Aloha. ChurchKey will open early at 2 p.m. on this day. There is no admission fee for this event. All featured beers will be priced individually by the glass and in 4-oz. tasting pours. 2-11 p.m. ChurchKey: 1337 14th St. NW, DC; www.churchkeydc.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 11 – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

Dogfish Head/Crosley Cruiser Stops

Join Dogfish Head and Crosley Radio as part of the duo’s 29-city tour to celebrate the Craft Brewers Conference in DC. The Crosley Cruiser, featuring Dogfish Head beers, will be parked out front of these locations offering a record store pint glass with their beer purchases while supplies last. 7-9 p.m. on April 11 at Penn Social: 801 E St. NW, DC; www.pennsocialdc.com; 12-2 p.m. on April 12 at Crooked Beat Records: 802 North Fairfax St. Alexandria, VA; www.crookedbeat.com; 4-7 p.m. on April 12 at Dogfish Head Alehouse: 13041 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Fairfax, VA; www.dogfishalehouse.com; and 8-10 p.m. on April 12 at Dogfish Head Alehouse: 6220 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA; www.dogfishalehouse.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

A Morning Run on the National Mall with DC Brau

DC Brau’s Braurunners and Stone Brewing Richmond invite Craft Brewers Conference attendees, beer lovers and fans of running to join them on a morning run along the National Mall. During this run, the group will pass the Washington Monument, White House, the World War II Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the Lincoln Monument, and finally, the U.S Capitol Building. 7:30-9 a.m. The National Mall: 9th and Madison Streets in NW, DC; www.dcbrau.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Metal & Beer at Atlas Brew Works

DCHeavyMetal.com and Atlas Brew Works are teaming up with Decibel Magazine, Trve Brewing and Champion Brewing for the biggest metal event at Atlas yet! In addition to a great music lineup, there will be guest beers from Denver’s black metal-themed Trve Brewing. Beer nerds know that along with their aesthetic, Trve makes some of the best sour beers in the country – but only in small batches, so this is a rare chance to try their beers in the DMV area. 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $10. Atlas Brew Works: 2052 West Virginia Ave. NE, DC; www.atlasbrewworks.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

The Underdogs: Small But Mighty Breweries

Join the Black Squirrel in celebrating two underdogs of the craft beer world. Since its inception in 2008, Roy-Pitz Brewing Co. has won 23 medals at the World Beer Championships in recognition of their liquid art. At the 2016 World Beer Cup, Aspen Brewing’s Double Conundrum Imperial Red Fresh Hop won a bronze medal in the “Fresh Hop” category, and their flagship Independence Pass Ale IPA took home the gold in the English-style IPA category. 5-9 p.m. The Black Squirrel: 2427 18th St. NW, DC; www.blacksquirreldc.com



SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Crawfish for Cancer DC Crawfish Boil

This event, which benefits the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), will include five hours of unlimited crawfish, corn and potatoes, and an open bar of beer, wine, and signature cocktails. Attendees will also enjoy live music and games, like cornhole and bocce, while joining in the fight to find a cure for multiple myeloma cancer. 12-5 p.m. Tickets are $90-$100. Pinstripes Georgetown: 1064 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; www.pinstripes.com

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Beer Yoga at Cap City

Welcome back to the monthly happening at Capitol City Brewing in Shirlington. Join for an all-levels yoga flow in the brewery followed by a pint of beer. All are welcome, no yoga experience required. Limited to 20 guests. BYO yoga mat; the bar will provide the beer. 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $15. Capitol City Brewing Company: 4001 Campbell Ave. Arlington, VA; www.capcitybrew.com

Shamus Durac

Beverage Director, Red Derby

On Tap: How did you get into beer?

Shamus Durac: I got into the industry in 2014. I began working here at the Red Derby, and it was a fun time just doing things with the community. It was a fun, creative world to play in with cocktails, and obviously beers.

OT: How do you select beers?

SD: I’ll see something out and about, or I’ll hear from the breweries about their new products. For instance, we just started carrying canned wines, and I thought that was cool. I’m always looking for what people want.

OT: How often do you switch up the menu?

SD: I’m looking for new things all the time. We’re just trying to see what’s popping and what’s new, and also what has staying power. You have to have a nice blend of those two things.

OT: What are some beers coming up in April that you’re excited about?

SD: We’re getting some sour beers back. We’re looking to also bring in some mead. Also, we’re rolling out a new cocktail menu in mid-April. We’ll have some beer cocktails to go with our brunch menu.

OT: Are you excited about the Craft Brewers Conference coming to town?

SD: I love to try stuff that you’ll see at smaller breweries. You get to see breweries doing things that are radically different; it’s always exciting to see what others are bringing to the table.

Red Derby: 3718 14th St. NW, DC; www.redderby.com