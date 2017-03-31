SHOW*OFF at Wunder Garten: Brunch in NoMa with a Side of Karaoke

An afternoon of beer, brunch and karaoke in the District? Sounds like a good time to me. From the producers of the award-winning La Boum Brunch, Wunder Garten in NoMa introduces SHOW*OFF, bringing together brunch and karaoke inside a 200-seat beer hall. This action-packed event is made possible by local live karaoke band HariKaraoke, providing the music and comedic rapport behind every brave soul who goes up on the stage to sing in front of the crowd.

Wunder Garten has the right idea: get the crowd a little tipsy so they’ll feel confident enough to perform. I know I sure did – two glasses of Stella Artois Cidre had me up and at ’em, singing Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.” I had to slow it down from all the classic 80s rock that was booming from the loud pavilion.

The $20 ticket for the event gets you access to the all-you-can-eat brunch, with bacon, sausage, home fries, waffles and made-to-order omelettes. In addition to Wunder Garden’s beer selection for the event, they offer mimosas, Bloody Marys and wine for some liquid encouragement.

Be a superstar or just come see some superstars on the two remaining SHOW*OFF dates, April 8 and April 15. Visit www.wundergartendc.com to purchase a ticket for either (or both) karaoke brunch dates. 21+ event.

Wunder Garten DC: 1101 First St. NE, DC; www.wundergartendc.com