Nationals Park Clubhouse Social Offers Inside Scoop on What’s in Store This Season

Calling all ballpark-goers and beer lovers! The 2017 Washington Nationals baseball season is heating up to be one of the most exciting years yet for the Capitol Riverfront-based stadium. We visited the Nationals Clubhouse recently for the Baseball Club’s fourth Clubhouse Social to get the inside scoop on the ballpark’s season announcements, including new food and beverage concepts, and promo items.

Over a three-course beer dinner, we learned that Nats Park and Anheuser-Busch have joined forces for a second year to co-brand a new Budweiser team can designed by a local artist, and available in stores this May. Fans can also look forward to more space dedicated to their favorite beers.

Improvements have been made to the Budweiser Swing Big area, which is the standing room-only section of the Swing Big Beer Pen. The area will continue to serve $5 Budweiser and Bud Light for happy hour, from when the gates first open until 30 minutes before the game starts. Devils Backbone has a new kiosk at the park, a huge build-out on the 300 level, and Shock Top rebranded with a new build-out on the 200 level. A new Goose Island bar is currently being built as a four-sided bar, and will have an impressive selection of craft beer options.

As we were walked through these exciting changes, brewmaster Brian Murphy explained the beer and food pairings we were enjoying, with dishes such as the peppercorn-crusted New York strip sirloin and mini crab cakes. The grand finale of the Clubhouse Social was the introduction of a brand new Devils Backbone brew paired with dessert, a mini fruit cobbler. The powerful pale beer, Earned Run Ale, is exclusive to Nats Park.

This fabulous event was just a snippet of what the ballpark has coming up this season. Check the full promo schedule here for more details.

Nationals Park: 1500 S. Capitol St. SE, DC; 202-349-0400; www.mlb.com/nationals