Spring Getaway: East Side Yoga’s Luxury Retreat

A relaxing weekend of yoga paired with delectable cuisine is the perfect getaway for city dwellers in need of some R&R this spring. Next month, Alia Khan invites locals to join her in the quaint and historic town of Middleburg, Va. for her luxury yoga retreat.

Khan, who runs East Side Yoga in Capitol Hill, is hosting the retreat at Middleburg’s Goodstone Inn & Restaurant from April 28-30, featuring a private dinner and local wine pairings, a gourmet s’mores bar, and peaceful poolside and candlelight yoga.

Before founding East Side Yoga, Khan worked as a corporate attorney and taught yoga on the side. After coming across her space in DC’s Capitol Hill neighborhood about two years ago, she knew it was the perfect fit.

Khan teaches a vinyasa flow style and also offers hands-on adjustments, which come in handy for clients to truly practice the right poses and get the best stretches possible. The yoga instructor offers a welcoming space, toting the tagline “all baggage and body types are welcome.”

Her retreat will allow guests to balance self-care with indulgence, and the yoga instructor says she is thrilled to have found Goodstone for her retreat space.

“The property is gorgeous and incredible,” Khan says.

While doing her research for the perfect getaway venue, it was important for Khan to find a space that would effortlessly recreate the vibe she has at her studio. East Side Yoga is reminiscent of a cozy cabin, complete with wooden floors and walls, and it’s kept very dim, with peaceful twinkle lights wrapped around the lobby. Light refreshments are offered to customers between yoga sessions.

“I’ve worked really hard to create a very specific culture here,” Khan says. “I’m very particular about quality, and the experience we create for our clients.”

Khan was also adamant about finding a venue that offered great cuisine as part of her retreat. With a background in food writing, Khan was able to pull from that knowledge to curate a culinary experience that runs parallel to her yoga instruction.

“[Goodstone’s] food is incredible, [and] they have a working farm on the premises,” she says.

She expects the food will be 100 percent fresh, with gourmet breakfasts featuring “eggs that they got from the chickens that morning.”

The deadline to sign up for the Goodstone retreat is midnight on March 31. For retreat details, go to www.aliajkhan.com/retreats.

Classes at East Side Yoga range from relaxed to energetic, plus rooftop classes during warm weather months. Classes are available every day of the week.

East Side Yoga: 518 10th St. NE, DC; 202-600-9860; www.eastsideyogadc.com