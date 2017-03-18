http://s3.amazonaws.com/ontapwp/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/OnTap_Magazine.png 0 0 Jennifer Currie http://s3.amazonaws.com/ontapwp/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/OnTap_Magazine.png Jennifer Currie2017-03-18 09:05:472017-03-18 09:27:07Apple Blossom VIP Sweeps
Apple Blossom VIP Sweeps
Starts: March 20, 2017
Ends: April 14, 2017
Enter to win a VIP Experience at the 90th Annual Apple Blossom Festival, courtesy of Bold Rock Hard Cider. Must be 21+ to enter, open to residents of Virginia only. For official contest rules and to enter click here. Contest dates: March 20, 2017 to April 14, 2017.