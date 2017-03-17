Catoctin Creek Collaborates with Coton & Rye

Loudoun County-based Catoctin Creek Distilling Company and restaurant Coton & Rye, located inside of Landsdowne Restort, have teamed up to create a private barrel of whiskey. Catoctin’s founder, VP and GM Scott Harris says the limited-edition whiskey is spicy because of the rye, with a hint of grassy hay. We caught up with him before the spirit’s launch party, set for March 23.

On Tap: What inspired this whiskey collaboration with Coton & Rye?

Scott Harris: Lansdowne is a very popular resort in Loudoun County, with lots of local and international traffic, and with a particular focus on bringing local purveyors into their menu. They were enchanted with the local rye whisky we produced, and we were happy to provide!

OT: How would you describe the flavor profile of your new whiskey?

SH: It’s unique to this variety of Leesburg rye. Plus, it has rich notes of toffee, butterscotch and tanned leather.

OT: Who came up with the recipes for Catoctin’s take on the Boulevardier and Cherry Blossom Julep? What are some of the key ingredients of each cocktail?

SH: The Cherry Blossom Julep is a Lansdowne original. The Boulevardier is a classic created by Harry McElhone from Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, circa 1930.

OT: What’s your favorite cocktail to drink with the Coton & Rye private barrel whiskey?

SH: I love a sazerac or an old fashioned. I’m old school that way.

OT: What can locals expect from the launch party tomorrow?

SH: You’ll get to learn about how this rye was grown and harvested, and how we made it into whiskey. There will be lots of great food and drinks too, making this a very special night to remember.

Coton & Rye: 44050 Woodridge Pkwy. Leesburg, VA; 703-858-2104; www.destinationhotels.com/landsdowne-resort/dining/cotton-and-rye