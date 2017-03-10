Central Celebrates Chef Michel Richard’s Birthday

On Tuesday evening, close friends, family and foodies gathered at Central Michel Richard on Pennsylvania Avenue for a special celebration honoring the late French chef’s birthday.

Known for his creativity and genuine passion for bringing something different to the average diner, Chef Michel Richard playfully fused traditional American and French cuisine at Central Michel Richard, described as a “modern American bistro with a French twist.”

Guests at the event enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres prepared by Central Michel Richard Executive Chef David Deshaies, including perfectly fried chicken bites, flavorful beef tartar cups, sinfully delicious gruyere and truffle mini-grilled cheeses, and Central’s much-loved ahi tuna burgers.

Tuesday’s event was the precursor to a special birthday menu the restaurant is offering through tomorrow in honor of Michel.

Priced at $80 per person, the four-course, pre-fixe menu, with optional wine pairing for an extra $45 each, highlights Michel’s signature dishes including smoked salmon terrine, lobster ravioli with Citronelle emulsion, 72-hour braised short ribs and Chef Richard’s famous profiteroles.

The menu is surely not one to be missed, and gives a small glimpse into the creative culinary genius that was Michel Richard.

Central Michel Richard: 1001 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; 202-626-0015; www.centralmichelrichard.com

Follow photographer Danielle DeSimone on Instagram: @danideee19.