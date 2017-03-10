Photos: Danielle DeSimone
Photos: Danielle DeSimone

Central Celebrates Chef Michel Richard’s Birthday

/in /by

On Tuesday evening, close friends, family and foodies gathered at Central Michel Richard on Pennsylvania Avenue for a special celebration honoring the late French chef’s birthday.

Known for his creativity and genuine passion for bringing something different to the average diner, Chef Michel Richard playfully fused traditional American and French cuisine at Central Michel Richard, described as a “modern American bistro with a French twist.”

Guests at the event enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres prepared by Central Michel Richard Executive Chef David Deshaies, including perfectly fried chicken bites, flavorful beef tartar cups, sinfully delicious gruyere and truffle mini-grilled cheeses, and Central’s much-loved ahi tuna burgers.

Tuesday’s event was the precursor to a special birthday menu the restaurant is offering through tomorrow in honor of Michel.

Priced at $80 per person, the four-course, pre-fixe menu, with optional wine pairing for an extra $45 each, highlights Michel’s signature dishes including smoked salmon terrine, lobster ravioli with Citronelle emulsion, 72-hour braised short ribs and Chef Richard’s famous profiteroles.

The menu is surely not one to be missed, and gives a small glimpse into the creative culinary genius that was Michel Richard.

Central Michel Richard: 1001 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; 202-626-0015; www.centralmichelrichard.com

Follow photographer Danielle DeSimone on Instagram: @danideee19.

CM 1

CM 2

CM 3

CM 4

mm

Alex Benedetto

Alex is a fan of all things food and sports, as well as a writer. By day she is a nonprofit communications director, and by night she is searching the District for the best cocktails, whiskey selection and cuisine. Check out her blog at hellofoodgirl.com and follow her on twitter at @sportsfoodalex.