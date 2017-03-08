Now in its tenth year, SAVOR: An American Craft Beer & Food Experience, held at the National Building Museum will feature eighty-six small and independent breweries from across the country. A must-attend for craft beer aficionados and foodies alike, this event offers guests the opportunity to indulge in distinctive craft beer and culinary creations, sample each breweries’ most coveted beers, mingle with brewery owners, and taste unique sweet and savory food pairings. SAVOR tickets will be available for purchase beginning on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Click here to learn more.