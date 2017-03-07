Party Through the Decades for a Good Cause with LANCAR Ink

What makes April Fool’s Day more special than a night of dance music, drinks and most importantly, philanthropy? If you’re looking for a better way to spend an evening notoriously known for pranks (or the avoidance of pranks), look no further. Saloon on U Street will be hosting the Decades Dance Party for LANCAR Ink on Saturday, April 1 to raise scholarship funds for high school and college students interested in pursuing careers in journalism.

DJ Nupes and DJ Cory Bees (recent DJs for Georgetown University’s senior ball two years consecutively) will wind back the clock several generations so that we can progressively dance our way back to the present day. This is an event for dancers and those who need to let their hair down. It’s time to forget what is happening now, only for one night, and remember all the good times had over the past five decades. Through musical expression, including all genres of music like Motown, pop, R&B, hip-hop and everything in between, locals can come together to help others pursue higher education.

In the historical corridors of U Street, Saloon is the best place to host this event, given the countless acts of generosity exhibited by owner Kamal Jahanbein. According to the Philanthropy Roundtable, “After 20 years growing his profitable business, Kamal began building schools…completing more than 16 schools around the world, as well as medical facilities and homes, in places like Bafang, Cameroon; Rio Dulce, Guatemala; and Pakua, Laos.” Now, he has decided to lend his services to LANCAR Ink.

This is one in a series of events this year to help provide scholarships to three deserving journalism students, producing content with nonprofit news outlet LANCAR Ink. The goal is to raise $10,000 total for scholarships in 2017. The students receiving a scholarship have demonstrated academic excellence, maintaining a 3.5 GPA minimum. Students will participate in a six-month internship with LANCAR Ink starting in March, developing a portfolio of multimedia content to improve their odds of gaining employment in mainstream news outlets. You’re probably wondering, “What is LANCAR Ink?”

LANCAR Ink is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the mission to create and distribute diverse multimedia content to news outlets, showcasing the impact of nonprofit initiatives, programs and services aiding a plethora of communities. LANCAR’s primary goal is to diversify mainstream newsrooms across America by providing for-profit news outlets with specialized media created by multicultural journalists. The organization fosters the talent of multicultural young journalists, most specifically those of the minority community (including women, people of color, the physically disabled, etc.) The content created is solely focused on nonprofits and the impact they have on various communities.

This past year, three college students received a paid fellowship opportunity to learn of and create content to help spread awareness of nonprofits addressing human trafficking, those on the autism spectrum and the scholastic achievements of DC students ages six to 18. A documentary screening, showcasing their work during the previous year, is set for this December. This year, LANCAR Ink is working with and providing scholarships to two high school seniors from the Richard Wright Public Charter School in Southeast DC, and one senior from American University.

So on Saturday, April 1, come on out and party with LANCAR Ink for a good cause! The Decades Dance Party begins at 9 p.m. and runs until 2 a.m. General admission is free, but the suggested donation is $15. Get tickets here.

Saloon on U Street: 1205 U St. NW, DC; 202-462-2640

