Better Ways to Go Green for St. Patrick’s Day

If you think that green beer is the only way to get festive for St. Patrick’s Day, then it’s time to branch out and go in a different direction. The city’s best bars and bartenders are making it easy to do so, with an array of green-hued libations to enjoy, incorporating everything from matcha and chartreuse to cucumber and arugula.

Arugula Martini at Marcel’s

With Hendrick’s Gin, St. Germain, arugula leaves, agave nectar, fresh lime juice

Marcel’s knows a thing or two about whipping up a well-made martini, but they aren’t afraid to change things up, either. Enter the Arugula Martini, a popular choice on the cocktail menu incorporating fresh-pressed arugula leaves for a peppery hit that plays well with the combination of Hendrick’s Gin and St. Germain. Marcel’s: 2401 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; www.marcelsdc.com

Banjaxed Cured at Firefly

With Jameson, Ardbeg, dry curacao, tomatillos, Green Cholula hot sauce, cilantro, jalapeno, basil, thyme, rosemary, cucumber, capers, green peppers, Irish blackening seasoning

Brendan Ambrose has taken the tomatillo Bloody Mary up a few notches here. “Banjaxed” is Irish slang for a person who’s hungover. Ambrose therefore opted for Jameson whiskey as the base spirit, and kicks it up with peaty Islay scotch from Ardbeg, green jalapeno, hot sauce and an array of seasonings and add-ons. If this doesn’t cure what ails ya, you might be in trouble. Firefly: 1310 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; www.firefly-dc.com

The Dhaniya Cooler at Rasika West End

With Sipsmith London Dry Gin, Fonseca Siroco, Giffard Orgeat syrup, lemon juice, cilantro

The Dhaniya Cooler gets its green hue from fresh cilantro. The herb is pulverized with an immersion blender before the drink is shaken and strained. The refreshing libation is then topped with a cucumber garnish for an extra green-on-green effect. Rasika West End: 1190 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; www.rasikarestaurant.com

Et Tu, Brute? at Urbana

With Grappa Mazzetti, green chartreuse, Luxardo Maraschino, lime juice

Lead bartender Andrea Tateosian came up with the Et, Tu Brute? as part of her new Fall of Rome cocktail menu. She promises it will “entice history buffs and cocktail enthusiasts alike” as it offers an Italian riff on the classic The Last Word, with grappa in place of gin. Urbana: 2121 P St. NW, DC; www.urbanadc.com

The Green Barrel at The Rye Bar at Rosewood

With Jameson Black Barrel, green chartreuse, lime juice, honey syrup, Manzanilla sherry, basil leaves

Food and Beverage Manager Diego Zeballos came up with this complex drink, which incorporates a trifecta of green with chartreuse, lime juice and basil leaves. Along with its color, it’s named in honor of its signature spirit, Jameson Black Barrel whiskey. “The muddled basil and green chartreuse add gentle herbal and liquorish-like notes, and the Manzanilla sherry is that last bit of dryness on the edge of the tongue, resulting in a cocktail of many flavor layers,” Zeballos says. The Rye Bar at Rosewood: 1050 31st St. NW, DC; www.rosewoodhotels.com

The Green Monster at All Set Restaurant & Bar

With ceremonial grade matcha, lemon juice, lavender syrup, Bittermens Boston Bittahs, gin, cava

The Green Monster from Assistant GM and Beverage Director Molly Horn is named in homage to Fenway Park. The Bittermens Boston Bittahs are therefore an appropriate inclusion. “Brunch means tea and mimosas, so I wanted to incorporate that with an interesting twist on a sparkling cocktail,” Horn says. “Between the matcha, lavender syrup and chamomile bitters, you’ll never want a hot tea again!” All Set Restaurant & Bar: 8630 Fenton St. Plaza 5, Silver Spring, MD; www.allsetrestaurant.com

Green Thumb at The Hamilton

With Corsair Gin, cucumber sour mix (cucumber juice, lime juice, simple syrup, salt), cucumber slices

Beverage manager Samantha Withall came up with the Green Thumb, which has been a favorite drink on the menu at The Hamilton since they first opened. Withall’s concoction was actually inspired by her grandmother’s cold cucumber soup, although she vows that the soup did not, in fact, also have gin it. The Hamilton: 600 14th St. NW, DC; www.thehamiltondc.com

Matcha Mule at Bourbon Steak

With Babicka Vodka, lime juice, matcha, pennywort, fresh ginger, soda, watercress, candied ginger

Visit the farmer’s market section of the expansive Bourbon Steak cocktail menu for one of head bartender Torrence Swain’s creative concoctions. The Matcha Mule is served tall over ice and plays its part well – you’ll feel healthier just looking at it. Bourbon Steak: 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; www.bourbonsteakdc.com

Matcha Picchu at Dirty Habit

With pisco, guava puree, Velvet Falernum, lime juice, egg white, matcha powder

Head bartender Sarah Ruiz came up with the drink and its multi-pun-layered name. Macchu Pisco is the base spirit, and it’s paired with matcha powder. Ruiz describes the drink as “joining together Eastern and Western flavors.” The matcha and pisco tandem is balanced by the guava, Velvet Falernum, lime juice and egg white for a drink that’s vibrant in flavor, texture and appearance. Dirty Habit: 555 8th St. NW, DC; www.dirtyhabitdc.com

Teahouse Tipple at Dram & Grain

With Jensen’s gin, basmati syrup, lemon juice, matcha green tea, egg white, yuzu-lillet espuma

Created by Andy Bixby, the Teahouse Tipple is from the San Francisco portion of the Dram & Global cocktail menu. “The inspiration for the cocktail came from the city’s lush, beautiful Japanese tea gardens,” Bixby says. “The oldest public Japanese garden in the United States, they still perform traditional Japanese tea ceremonies, which mainly focus around the preparation and consumption of matcha tea in the presence of nature.” Dram & Grain: 2007 18th St. NW, DC; www.twitter.com/dramandgrain