Behind the Bar: Twists on the Norm

One of the coolest things about DC is the variety of people you meet. Whether it’s because a new administration is cycling in, or people are flocking for job opportunities, the city is bursting with folks from different backgrounds. When you have this kind of diversity, it’s paramount that our city offer an interesting selection of bars for these potential patrons to visit. This month, we went Behind the Bar at three joints that each provide a slight twist on local nightlife.

Max Zuckerman

Owner and Manager, Colony Club

On Tap: What’s it like to serve both coffee and beer?

Max Zuckerman: The big benefit is putting the space to use for more hours of the day. Plus, I really wanted to make a beer list, and the layout sort of lends itself to a bar atmosphere at night.

OT: You guys enjoy throwing parties. What about the space plays into that?

MZ: Events work really well for us. The space has been laid out in a way so that we can have events on the second floor without interfering with the first floor.

OT: What about the ping pong table?

MZ: The table has created infinite amounts of fun. It’s something I wanted to do from the start, because it’s a good way to break the ice and meet new people. In a bar, it can be hard for strangers to interact, and this is something that breaks down those barriers.

OT: Colony is definitely unique. What was the design process like?

MZ: Our first priority was to make it work well as a cafe. That was our inspiration, and then we thought the bar side was a little more flexible.

OT: You guys also host a ton of workshops. Why are those important to offer to your patrons?

MZ: We felt that it was important for us to be a social place for the neighborhood. I don’t think we realized how big of a role they would have here. People would come up to us and ask to play here, or teach a drawing class, and those [opportunities] developed organically. It makes us better community members. I think our openness is a big part of it, because we’re generally flexible to trying all kinds of things.

Max’s pick:

Piggyback shot and beer combo

Medley Brothers Bourbon

Can of Pork Slap from Butternuts Brewery

Colony Club: 3118 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; www.colonyclubdc.com

Koray Bozkurt

Owner, Desperados Burgers and Bar

On Tap: Have you always been a fan of the Old West aesthetic?

Koray Bozkurt: I’m originally from Turkey, and over there I really enjoyed Old Western movies. I really liked The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. [Desperados] is really old, with wooden floors and the classic bar top. It gives off a saloon feel, and this space really fits that genre.

OT: Who came up with the more graphic names on the cocktail list?

KB: I came up with about 90 percent of them. We wanted them to stand out, but we [also] wanted them to fit the Old West style. I really enjoy The Immigrant, and that’s probably our most popular drink. The most Western-style name on the menu is probably Be Quick or Be Dead, and that’s a tequila drink. And we also have the Blow My Skull Off shot.

OT: What would John Wayne order at your bar?

KB: If a cowboy came in, he’d order either The Immigrant or a

Black-Eyed Susan because the drinks are whiskey-based. As far as food, we have Southern-style burgers like our Cajun or Southwest burgers.

OT: What has the response been to your bar? Do people enjoy the gimmick?

KB: I think they feel as though this is an underground local bar where people can go and get away from the nightclubs across the street. Our bar is just chill. The people who work here are all fun and laidback. It’s not just the ambiance; it’s everything combined.

OT: Are there any specific inspirations you directly draw from?

KB: I just looked at the space and wanted to do what made the most sense. I get a lot of comments about how this bar is a lot like a bar in Europe. Overall, I’m happy with the concept.

Koray’s pick:

The Immigrant

Jameson

Muddled lemon wedges

Muddled mint leaves

Simple syrup

Ginger ale

Desperados Burgers and Bar: 1342 U St. NW, DC; www.desperadosburger.com

Adam Fry

Owner and Manager, Ivy and Coney

On Tap: Why do you think DC needs a Chicago-style bar?

Adam Fry: It started as a joke, but we found a viable business model and built it. The three of us who own this bar are all Chicago or Detroit expats, and Chicago has a culture with a bar on every corner. A lot of [the bars] have little to no signage. They’re mostly just no-frills local bars, and they’re cheap. Sometimes you just want something that reminds you of home, where you can get drunk for $20.

OT: What is the difference between a bar in the Midwest and your typical DC bar? Do you think locals enjoy the difference?

AF: Although it was self-serving to begin with, people have very much been responsive. For the Cubs World Series run, the bar was shoulder-to-shoulder every night. The difference is no bullshit. We don’t put things on special, we don’t try to market toward Friday [and] Saturday night crowds, and we don’t really market ourselves outside of Facebook and Twitter. We priced it inexpensively; nothing is more than $6 or $7. The bartenders are fun and congenial, but they have an attitude in a dive-ish way.

OT: Are there any Chicago or Detroit-style cocktails or beers you guys promote heavily?

AF: We feature Malort. I want to say it gained popularity in Chicago, but it’s really only popular there. One of our canned beers is Stroh’s, which used to be brewed in Detroit. We make sure we have Michigan and Chicago beers, like Goose Island’s 312. We try to stay true to ourselves.

OT: Where did you guys get the idea for a liquor locker?

AF: It stemmed from wine and cigar lockers at those respective bars. If you’re willing to pay $100 per month on booze, you can pretty much get whatever you want in the locker. We’ll serve and monitor it. You’re not buying the bottle per se, but you’re pre-buying the drinks. Of the 42 available, we only have five open.

OT: Any big events coming up?

AF: Every year, we do a big fundraiser for Bread for the City. All of the proceeds go to them. Last year, we raised about $12,000 for them, and this year the target is about $15,000. This year, it will be an 80s party.

Adam’s pick:

Malort liquor

Ivy and Coney: 1537 7th St. NW, DC; www.ivyandconey.com