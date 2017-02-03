Friday Flicks: ‘The Comedian,’ ‘I Am Not Your Negro,’ ‘Rings,’ ‘The Space Between Us’ and ‘War on Everyone’

January can often be catch up month at a lot of movie theaters, rolling out the last stragglers of the prior year. But as we rip away January from the calendar and move into February, we are getting ready to dive full on into 2017. Here are some of the new films in the DC area ushering in the new cinematic year, and last catch-up (just in case!)

Robert De Niro has lent his talents to a number of comedies over his long and impressive career (Little Fockers excluded), but now he is playing an actual comedian in the not-so-subtly named The Comedian. His aging insult comic will be joined by the likes of Leslie Mann, Danny DeVito, Harvey Keitel and Cloris Leachman, as well as a few other cameos from comedy legends. Let’s see if De Niro can hit the punch line.

James Baldwin was a 20th century writer who was not afraid to tackle the tough issues of race in America, so it should be of little surprise that the documentary I Am Not Your Negro has been heralded for its depiction of current moods in the country. Telling the story of race in modern America with Baldwin’s unfinished novel, Remember This House, this Oscar-nominated documentary might be the most important film being released this weekend.

It’s been 15 years since The Ring first hit theaters. You’d think word would have gotten around about this video that supposedly kills you a week later. And yet, another person will have to deal with the clicking clock in the third film in the horror franchise. While it is yet to be determined if the scares hold up as well onscreen this time around, apparently the film’s antagonist Samara can still spook some people out at a TV store.

The journey for The Space Between Us to make it to the movie theaters has almost been as harrowing as it would be to actually go to Mars. The film has been pushed back multiple times since it was first slated to hit last year, but it is coming in for a landing at last. Asa Butterfield (Hugo, Ender’s Game) stars as a teen who was born on Mars and who travels to Earth to meet his Skype crush (Britt Robertson).

After delayed releases of late 2016 films and Oscar nominees, DC is finally getting its first true 2017 indie in John Michael McDonagh’s War on Everyone. The director of The Guard and Calvary enlisted Michael Pena and Alexander Skarsgard to play two corrupt cops in his latest dark comedy. If you’ve seen McDonagh’s work in the past, you know it won’t be the most accessible film released this weekend, but you also know that when McDonagh has it rolling, it could very well turn into something special. Here’s hoping that’ll be the case.

