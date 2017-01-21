Designer Experience: DC’s Innovative Restaurant & Bar Interiors

How would you describe the interior of your favorite restaurant? Is it bold and sophisticated like a glass of red wine, or cheerful and casual like pop music? Maybe it’s sensual and romantic like a slow dance. As the bar and restaurant scene continues to boom in DC, its interiors are becoming increasingly customized, intentional and, well, manipulative. But in a good way.

On Tap spoke with the designers of some of our favorite new spots, including Sakerum, Lincoln, Columbia Room, The Dabney and Community, delving into how they create the ultimate environment for a special night out. Maggie O’Neill, cofounder of Swatchroom, starts off every new project by asking the client how they want their space to feel. She’s searching for a launching point, a spark for the creative process.

For example, her client wanted Sakerum on 14th Street to be both soothing and exotic. Her firm realized the concept with clean lines, natural materials and “punctuations of glamour.” As a sushi restaurant, looking to Japanese design was logical, but Swatchroom also brought in Latin cultural influences like bright, mismatched pillows lining benches adjacent to the Asian element of low wood tables.

Designers of the best new restaurant interiors in DC consider every single aspect of your experience in the space. From how you enter the restaurant, to the way diners and servers circulate through the room, the tiniest details have been considered and choices carefully made. Beyond lighting and materials, the most successful designers select everything from the font on the menu to the weight of cutlery in your hand.

When Brian Miller, design director at Streetsense and longtime friend of Columbia Room Owner Derek Brown, agreed to redesign the bar in Blagden Alley, the firm approached the project almost like production design for a play. The bar is small, so designers developed a kind of choreography dictated by the space to have “the best drinks you can possibly make while having the best time you can possibly have,” Miller said.

“We really wanted to pinpoint what was special about the old Columbia Room and what could be improved.”

There are three spaces in the bar: a tasting room, punch garden and spirits library. The latter conjures masculine rooms in sprawling English estates, with rich woodwork and deep leather sofas. The original bar could only be accessed by walking through another restaurant. Miller and Brown felt it was crucial to keep that kind of sequence in the new space: first enter the alley, pass through the garden, into the spirits library and finally arrive at the bar.

“The anticipation that builds is a really important part of the experience,” Miller said.

The most impressive feature of Columbia Room is the large, custom Italian glass mosaic mural behind the bar. No rows of bottles or TV screens stare back at patrons of this exclusive spot. The firm designed the artwork based on medieval illuminated manuscripts. It is highly detailed, allegorical and rich with iconography, exploring the duality between dark and light, man and woman, sun and moon. Alchemists were the first to mix delicious cocktails, and the artwork explores the techniques and ingredients of the craft. It’s the ultimate message to patrons that this place is special, it’s intentional and it will last.

Custom art is something our top picks share – the mosaic wall in Columbia Room, wrought metal mirrors in Sakerum, custom portraits and penny floor in Lincoln, and the cheerful, Hollywood-inspired painted mural in Community. Richard Stokes, founder of Stokes Architecture, designed the latter, a new-concept diner in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle.

Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails, it even features a window where late-night partiers can pick up fresh doughnuts and coffee. Stokes has created a space that pays tribute to mid-century modern casual dining spots, elevating the look with sleek lines, dark wood and custom barstools in orange with smart, plaid seatbacks. A partial wall of stacked white stone separates the bar from the dining room – but all diners have access to views out of the wall of windows overlooking the street.

Trends to watch for? Clean lines, custom elements – often made by local artisans – metals like rose gold, brass and polished copper. Mid-century modern is in, while reclaimed materials and Edison bulbs are out. Casual gathering places where people can come and go all day are more common than the white-tableclothed steakhouses of the District’s past. Boho chic and warm colors are on trend, as are colors found in Miami Beach, like muted mauve, dirty yellows and minty greens. O’Neill avoids the latter, however, creating classic spaces that aspire to timelessness.

“This is the year of intensions,” she said, her excitement and passion bubbling through the phone.

Restaurantgoers in DC are sophisticated, savvy and looking for “high-impact moments,” she said. These hot spots deliver just that.

On Tap’s Picks

Columbia Room: 124 Blagden Alley, NW, DC; www.columbiaroomdc.com

Community: 7776 Norfolk Ave. Bethesda, MD; www.communitybethesda.com

The Dabney: 122 Blagden Alley, NW, DC; www.thedabney.com

District Distilling: 1414 U St. NW, DC; www.district-distilling.com

Lincoln: 1110 Vermont Ave. NW, DC; www.lincolnrestaurant-dc.com

Provision 14: 2100 14th St. NW, DC; www.provisiondc.com

Sakerum: 2204 14th St. NW, DC; www.sakerum.com

Catching Up With Food Photographer Farrah Skeiky

Farrah Skeiky is a name that’s popping up everywhere in the city. The Bloomingdale-based food photographer and founder of Dim Sum Media supports some of the city’s trendiest new spots – ANXO, Bad Saint, Cotton & Reed, Haikan and Bantam King among them – and was one of the driving forces behind inauguration weekend’s All in Service fundraising event. She also shoots punk shows, collects records and is a self-described fangirl of all things food, from seasonal produce obsessions to hot sauce ranking lists. We were lucky enough to use Skeiky’s image of Bad Saint’s kinilaw na hipon (basically a Filipino shrimp ceviche with passion fruit) on our cover this month, and took a few minutes to catch up with the talented photographer about what makes her tick.

On Tap: Why food photography?

Farrah Skeiky: I began as a music photographer, but I’ve always cared about connecting stories to food. My favorite dishes are those I’ve shared with people who have taught me something about themselves, and about myself. It didn’t take very long for me to bridge these two interests. Taking “food porn” photos is fun, but I’m more interested in taking photos that connect the human element and reveal part of the story.

OT: Name your go-to comfort food or bev during the winter months. Best place to get it in the city?

FS: My mother makes shorabit ‘adas majroush, which is Lebanese mashed lentil soup. It’s a simple but hearty vegan recipe that I crave on rainy days. I’m also willing to drive to Eden Center [a Vietnamese restaurant strip in Falls Church, Va.] at the drop of a hat for pho, or Pho Viet if you’re staying in DC. And any time there’s arroz caldo at Bad Saint, I’m there. Filipino food was my first food love.

OT: You’re also a music photographer. What kind of shows do you like to bring your camera to?

FS: Mostly punk shows. DC’s punk scene is alive and well. It has its own identity, independent of the 80s and 90s scene. I prefer basement shows to ones at larger venues, because I prefer to take photos with little to no division between the band and the crowd.

OT: And when you’re not taking photos, you’re playing the guitar. What kind? Do you ever perform?

FS: I’ve been playing upright bass since age 10, and bass guitar since age 12. I haven’t performed in years, but hopefully that will change soon.

OT: You also collect records. Name a few you’ve picked up recently.

FS: Solange’s A Seat at the Table, a great 7” from Spain’s Suicidas called Baile de Máscsaras and DC’s own Give just released their Electric Flower Cult 12”.

OT: Tell me a little bit about Contrario Collective. Where can we check out your photos?

FS: We’re an all-woman photography collective comprised of photographers with very different styles and subject matter. One of our members recently moved to Burma, so we’ve gone international. You can find photos at www.contrariocollective.com.

OT: All in all, I’d say you have a pretty rad life. What are you loving most about your life right now?

FS: I’m lucky enough to work with people I like as people, and I get to spend a lot of time working with all kinds of women, each with their own talents, backgrounds and strengths. All of these women are smarter than me in different ways, which means I’m constantly challenged to think differently and work differently.

Learn more about Skeiky and Dim Sum Media at www.dimsum.media, and follow her at @dimsumdc.