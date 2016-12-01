New Notable No Longer: December 2016

We keep locals in the know about the latest and greatest food and drink locales town, our top foodie pick of the month, and spots that have recently closed their doors.

IcyCode Ice Cream Rolls

Open: Nov. 12

Location: Dupont Circle

Lowdown: We all love ice cream, well, except for my lactose intolerance friends (sorry buds), but aren’t scoops a bit played out? Okay, probably not, otherwise that Dippin Dots idea would have evolved past a stand in your local, likely flailing, mall. However, sheets of ice cream give a different texture to the creamy goodness and DC officially welcomed its first locale serving just that with the arrival of IcyCode. The experts at the new spot prepare the rolls of ice cream right in front of you, spreading flavors such as caramel and fudge on the frosty treat while you wait; oh, and there are toppings. So if you’re feeling a literal twist on your favorite dessert, be sure to shuffle over to IcyCode. IcyCode Ice Cream Rolls: 2029 P St. NW, DC; www.icycode.com

Himitsu

Open: Nov. 4

Location: Petworth

Lowdown: Himitsu is Japanese for secret, which is sort of odd because if I were a restaurateur I would definitely be opposed to my establishment being, well, secret. Regardless, this new “Asian and South American” inspired restaurant’s explosive dishes are far from hidden, as the eaterie has already picked up accolades from the Washingtonian, the City Paper and the Washington Post. Along with the eats, Himitsu also offers stunning cocktail pairs to go along with their delicious morsels, so don’t hesitate to check this awesome “secret” out. Himitsu: 828 Upshur St. NW, DC; www.himitsudc.com

Coffee Republic

Open: October 29

Location: Rockville

Lowdown: Coined as a neighborhood shop providing socially conscious goods, Rockville’s newest coffee spot has the look and feel of a large traditional kitchen. Behind the counter servers are always striving to cultivate fresh brewed coffee in an attempt to “honor farmers by creating coffee that showcases the beans they’ve gifted us.” With the weather dropping, and dropping, it’s a good time to have a new establishment to get cozy in, and when you throw in the heated beverages, you might find this to be your new favorite hangout this winter season. Coffee Republic: King Farm Village Center, 801 Pleasant Dr. # 100, Rockville, MD; www.coffeerepub.com

Cotton & Reed

Open: November 12

Location: NoMa

Lowdown: Reed Walker and Jordan Cotton became friends while working in the aerospace industry. Along with their passion for the universe, they also shared a passion for spirits. Fast forward and the two now own a bonafide distillery in the nation’s capital. “If we do our job, people will leave feeling both informed and curious about rum, distillation and the use of botanicals in spirits and cocktails,” says Lukas Smith, Cotton and Reed’s cocktail specialist. The new place isn’t afraid to “show their roots” with intense botanical blends. With tastings, tours and private events, the establishment is here to stay, and you should stay too, by the way, definitely try the rum. “We encourage everyone to try our Dry Spiced Rum, seventeen botanicals are used to create its soft, yet savory, palate posture.” Cotton & Reed: 1330 5th St. NE, DC; www.cottonandreed.com

The Hilltop Bar

Open: November 9

Location: Columbia Heights

Lowdown: On the outside is a pretty bland red brick building, but within the doors of the Hilltop Bar is a relaxed ambiance with stylish decor. The establishment promises fun, in both the culinary and beverage department, with a variety of spirits and dishes not to be found in other DC restaurants. The menu was built under Angel Franco, executive chef at Compass Rose, and “reflects a casual straight forward approach to comfort fare.” All the bites on the menu are under $20, which helps those who aren’t packing a George Costanza wallet loaded with green bills. If you’re in the mood for trying a new bar, you could do a lot worse than reaching for the Hill Top. The Hilltop Bar & Restaurant: 2737 Sherman Ave. NW, DC; www.thehilltopbar.com

Felt and Blossom

Opens: December 8

Location: National Harbor

Lowdown: Inside the sparkly new MGM casino, comes two new lounges to get your drink on, each offering a different experience than the other. The Felt Bar and Lounge highlights artisanal cocktails with house-made mixers and craft beer and has a business meeting vibe. Blossom aims to be the “heartbeat of the MGM National Harbor,” offering sophisticated drinks and fun shots meant to kickstart a fabulous night on the town. Both are operated by Clique Hospitality, a Las Vegas-based boutique known for creating trends for fellow nightlife entertainment providers to follow. Felt and Blossom: 7100 Oxon Hill Rd. Oxon Hill, MD; www.mgmnationalharbor.com

On Rye

Open: November 11

Location: H Street Corridor

Lowdown: Whether you’re on the go or willing to sit down and scarf down a sandwich, On Rye is a spot you should definitely consider for your deli-desires. “The word deli means many things to many people,” founder Ilyse Fishman-Lerner said. “We’ve streamlined our menu to include what we consider to be core classics. We also accommodate many dietary restrictions.” DC’s newest deli focuses on Jewish fare meant to make you feel good upon ingestion, “we hope that we make you feel better having left our shop than you did when you first walked in.” Sandwiches on the menu include unique takes on the classic reuben, including a Turkey version, and multiple veggie options for those less inclined to eat meats. As for why the Jewish sandwiches get the focus, Fishman-Lerner exclaimed “the menu is the food that we crave for in the format that we crave it.” On Rye: 740 6th St. NW, DC; www.onrye.com

Firefly

Location: Dupont Circle

Lowdown: In October, Firefly announced new executive chef Jammir Gray. Along with her extensive experience in the kitchen, the chef has a bachelor of arts in English from UC Davis, and is a Culinary Institute of America graduate. She’s worked at Bistro 33 Davis, Salt House, Sir Francis Drake and Sable Kitchen & Bar to name a few. At Firefly Jammir will showcase her fresh approach to contemporary American cuisine and looks forward to delighting our palates. As do we. Firefly: 1310 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; www.firefly-dc.com

The Bird: 1337 11th St. NW, DC; www.thebirddc.com

Cafe Kindred: 450 S. Washington St. Falls Church, VA; www.cafekindred.com

The Dish and Dram: 10301 Kensington Parkway, Kensington, MD; www.thedishanddram.com

Eatsa: 1627 K St. NW, DC; www.eatsa.com

Kanji-kana: 1018 Vermont Ave. NW, DC

Kung Fu Tea: 8661 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; www.kfteausa.com

Lemon Cuisine: 2120 P St. NW, DC; www.lemoncuisineofindia.com

Nasime: 1209 King St. Alexandria; www.nasimerestaurant.com

Pho 12: 3740 12th St. NE, DC; www.pho12dc.com

Ruta Del Vino: 800 Upshur St. NW, DC; www.FB.com/RutadelVinoDC

Tommy Joe’s: 311 Kentlands Blvd. Gaithersburg, MD; www.tommyjoes.com

