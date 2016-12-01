As the holidays approach, stores are filling fast with devoted shoppers working hard to cross everything off their lists. To find a truly memorable gift, though, we believe you have to search outside of your usual shopping destinations. DC boasts an impressive array of local stores with eclectic, artisanal merchandise perfect for your gifting needs. Whether you’re perusing Hugh & Crye’s fashion or strolling through Eastern Market, DC’s stores have something for everyone. Check out our local gift guide below for recommendations from our favorite vendors.

The Foodie

Co Co. Sala

Looking to satisfy a sweet tooth? Co Co. Sala’s artisanal bon-bons will do just the trick. Pack a box with flavors like banana ginger, peanut butter and jelly, and rosemary caramel for a tasty and exotic gift for your favorite chocolate lover. www.cocosala.com

Sur La Table

Give the gift that keeps on giving with cooking classes at Sur La Table. Work with a seasoned chef (yes, pun intended) to master kitchen skills and learn the art of preparing a mouth-watering meal. Bon appetite! www.surlatable.com

Spice & Tea Exchange of Georgetown

If variety’s the “spice” of life, we’ve got an ideal gift for the chefs on your list. The Spice and Tea Exchange’s Great On Everything Sampler boasts five different seasonings with spices from around the world. Perfect for meats, veggies, pasta and salads alike. www.spiceandtea.com

Steadfast Supply’s Wild Roots Apothecary

For the earthy, peace-seeking foodie, pick up a bag of “Deep Ahh Tea” from Wild Roots Apothecary at Steadfast Supply. A nurturing blend of tulsi basil, calendula flowers and milky oats, this aromatic treat makes for the perfect afternoon pick-me-up or evening wind-down. www.steadfastsupplydc.com

The Oenophile

Rodman’s

Can’t decide which bottle to buy? You don’t have to pick just one at Rodman’s in Friendship Heights. Customize a wine bottle sampler pack with your choice of whites, reds, and blends that best complement your oenophile’s taste. www.rodmans.com

Grand Cata

Make the holidays last with a membership to Grand Cata’s Latin wine club. Members receive two hand-selected bottles monthly, and invitations to exclusive DC wine tastings and events. $40 month-to-month memberships are available. www.grandcata.com

Potomac Point Winery

Give the gift of experience with a tasting, tour and dinner at Potomac Point Winery. The premier tasting package offers a sampling of nearly a dozen wines, followed by a public tour of the grounds. Top off the day with meal at their bistro, offering savory tapas, fresh salads and mouth-watering cheeses. www.potomacpointwinery.com

Upshur Street Books

Wine Folly is for budding and seasoned wine connoisseurs alike. This comprehensive guide delves into the fundamentals of wine with food pairings, tips and tricks for tastings, and detailed wine region maps. www.upshurstreetbooks.com

The Music Lover

Red Onion Records

Red Onion Records is the spot to pick up a one-of-a-kind gift for your music lover. This hip, vintage record shop has an eye-crossing selection of classic and alternative rock, pop, jazz and classical records, guaranteed to wow any music fan. www.redonionrecords.com

Cardon Studios

Searching for something for an aspiring musician? Cardon Studios offers guitar, piano and voice lessons for all ages and experience levels. Purchase a single lesson to try things out, or register for a monthly membership for regular practice. www.cardonstudios.com/dc

Joint Custody

Show some hard rock pride with a T-shirt from Joint Custody. This vintage shop carries rare rock music T-shirts, featuring the industry’s favorite artists. For the classic rock lover, go with the Van Halen T-shirt (pictured above) for $180. www.jointcustodydc.com

The Arts & Culture Connoisseur

Zawadi Arts

Have an artsy jewelry lover to buy for? Pick up one (or two) of these colorful, handcrafted necklaces at Zawadi Arts on U Street. These contemporary African pieces are an excellent creative accessory for any fashion ensemble. www.zawadiarts.com

Hinckley Pottery

Hinckley Pottery’s wheel-thrown vases are the marriage of art and functionality. Ideal for local arts aficionados and flower lovers alike, these pieces are the perfect touch to any room. Choose from a variety of colors and glazes to match your art enthusiast’s taste. www.hinckleypottery.com

Signature Theatre

Satisfy a thirst for theatre with a four-pack play subscription to Signature Theatre. The $120 pack reserves seats for the second half of the season through July 2. Plays include Titanic: The Musical, Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing, Midwestern Gothic and Jesus Christ Superstar. www.sigtheatre.org

Joel Traylor Art

This cheerful, nature-inspired painting will brighten any art lover’s holiday season. This original artwork is available from Joel Traylor for $380. To purchase, or to peruse his other work, visit the Holiday Market downtown from December 8-11 or 16-19. www.joeltraylor.com

Sports Buff

Sneekis

Show your support for DC sports and your sense of style at the same time with these specially designed T-shirts from a pair of Northern Virginia-raised brothers. Personal favorite: the DC playoff beard tee. www.sneekis.com

Georgetown Running Company

Planning on listing exercise as a New Years resolution? Georgetown Running Company can get you outfitted with everything you need to run like Forrest Gump, from shoes to athletic wear for all seasons. www.facebook.com/pg/GeorgetownRunningCompany

East City Bookshop

Nike has become one of the most iconic brands in the world, but find out how founder Phil Knight got the whole thing started by selling shoes in the back of his Plymouth in his memoir, Shoe Dog. www.eastcitybookshop.com

Theatergoer

Ford’s Theater

The historical Ford’s Theater is offering a holiday classic for DC area residents this year, with a performance of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. See the miser Ebenezer Scrooge as the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future attempt to teach him…you know what, not going to spoil it for you. www.fords.org

Kennedy Center

Or if you want a fresh take on Dickens’ famous tome, see what happens to Mr. Scrooge when Chicago’s Second City comedy group gets their hands on him. Twist Your Dickens is a parodied version that boasts an improvisational and interactive experience for audiences. www.kennedy-center.org

Woolly Mammoth Theater Company

Check out a six-pack of shows at this DC theater that looks to explore the edges of theatrical styles and human experience. www.woollymammoth.net

Arena Stage

Be among the first to see a brand new play, as Arena Stage is kicking off 2017 with the world premiere of Roe, a dramatization of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade from playwright Lisa Loomer and director Bill Rauch. www.arenastage.org

Beer Head

3 Stars Brewing

If you can’t find a brew you like, brew it yourself. There is only one place where you can get all the supplies for the do-it-yourselfer in your life: 3 Stars Brewing Company, which lays claim as the only homebrew shop in DC. www.3starsbrewing.com

DC Brau

Is repping area sports teams too mainstream for you? How about supporting the city’s eponymous brewery? DC Brau has a full slate of tees, hats, sweaters and even your everyday tap toppers. For this time of year, be sure to check out the Brau Beanie and scarf. www.dcbrau.com

Atlas Brew Works

Don’t let your man cave walls go bare. Class up the joint with these original art prints from Atlas Brew Works. Designed for special events held by Atlas Brew Company over the years, these seven prints offer a distinctive look that will definitely draw people’s eyes. www.atlasbrewworks.com

Spirits/Cocktail

One Eight Distilling

Take a sneak peek behind the scenes of just what goes in to making all the spirits and cocktails that One Eight Distillery is known for. Public tours are available every Saturday, and private tours for larger groups can be arranged. Be sure to get a tasting at the end. www.oneeightdistilling.com

Jos. A Magnus & Co.

What could taste better at the end of a day then sipping on a whiskey that you made yourself? That’s the goal of Jos. A Magnus & Co.’s dream distillery experience. It’s not an easy process (the company takes four years to age your spirit), but at the end you have an individualized bottled just for you. www.josephmagnus.com

Salt & Sundry

You can’t have a full-service bar without the proper tools. This beautiful three-piece gold and wood mixology set from Salt & Sundry includes a Hawthorne strainer, double jigger and bar spoon for your next cocktail hour. www.shopsaltandsundry.com

By Michael Balderston and Jamie McCrary