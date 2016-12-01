New Year's Eve Guide 2016,

Big Night DC New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

Welcome to the big leagues, New Year’s Eve-ers. With 15 themed party areas, five dance floors, live music, catered food, karaoke, and top-shelf drinks, this is the place to be to ring in 2017. There are multiple ticket options to suit everyone’s fancy, and dress code is cocktail to formal. 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets start at $99 and will sell out. Gaylord National Hotel and Resort: 201 Waterfront St. Oxon Hill, MD; www.bignightdc.com

DC events

6th Annual Hilton New Year’s Eve 2017

Don your finest cocktail wear and ring in 2017 Olivia Pope style at the Washington Hilton, DC’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration. This New Year’s Eve, Joonbug.com and LindyPromotions.com invite you to an over the top soiree featuring grammy nominated pop-punk band Bowling for Soup, EDM influencer EC Twins, a 6 hour open bar, numerous comedians, DC’s largest balloon drop and much more. There is no other party in the DMV that will have you ringing in 2017 in true gladiator fashion. 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets start at $99. Washington Hilton: 1919 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC;www.joonbug.com

12th Annual Masquerade Ball

You might be familiar with this ball, as it happens every year, but it being such a hit is why they’re adding more bartenders and staff this year to ensure partygoers’ needs are met, which means it’ll be bigger and better than ever. Miami’s own DJ Q will be providing the soundtrack, so you can dance the night away and enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres in the ever-stylish MXDC. p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets start at $359. MXDC: 600 14th St. NW, DC; www.dcnewyears.net

20s & 30s Going Out Group’s Open Bar New Year’s Eve Celebration

Full access to the City Club of Washington’s Grand Atrium, premium open bar for the entirety of the event, light hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, party favors, midnight celebration and photo booths. PLUS, Exclusively Entertainment’s DJ Pedram, spinning mash-ups, dance, top 40, hip-hop and more. 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets $99-$109. The City Club of Washington: 555 13th St. NW, DC; www.meetup.com

90s New Year’s Eve Bash at Mellow Mushroom

Join us for the most fun you will ever have on New Year’s Eve via our 90’s New Year’s Eve bash at Mellow Mushroom. DJ Mark-Z will be spinning favorite tracks from Jay-Z, Biggie, Britney, Christina and so much more, while you enjoy a one hour open bar and appetizers. 9 p.m – 3 a.m. Tickets start at $35. Mellow Mushroom: 2436 18th St. NW, DC; www.newyearsevedc90s.com

Black Tie New Year’s Eve Gala

Hosted by the International Club DC, this event is a celebration of music, food, dancing, and culture and comes equipped with ten themes, free champagne, five-hour open bar, and a balloon drop at midnight. Choose either a sit-down dinner or buffet. Sounds fancy and fabulous, yes? Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $109-$240. Marriot Marquis Washington DC: 901 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; www.internationalclubdc.com

Destination Venice NYE at Flavio

Get read to transport yourself to Venice via our Venetian New Year’s Eve DC Gala at the brand new Flavio in Georgetown. Guests will enjoy a 1 hour open bar and Italian appetizers catered by Flavio, as well as party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Grab your best Venetian masquerade mask and dance the night away to one of DC’s top DJs. 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets start at $35. Flavio: 1073 31st St. NW, DC; www.newyearsdc.net

Everyone Orchestra 2-Night NYE Celebration

Matt Butler leads this group of established musicians from bands such as Thievery Corporation, Warren Haynes Band, and Pink Floyd, to name a few, in providing DC with a night of music like no other. Entirely improvised, this will not only entertain you, but allow you the opportunity to participate. Plus, your ticket includes a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets $25-$75. Check website for pricing details. Gypsy Sally’s: 3401 K St. NW, DC; www.gypsysallys.com

Gryphon New Year’s Eve

Relish in elaborate amenities and the high-energy of a lavish New Year’s Eve celebration at DC’s exceptional The Gryphon restaurant and lounge. Featuring a host of extravagant perks to match the incomparable ambiance of its luxurious atmosphere, DC’s new hot spot is going all out to leave the essence of this terawatt NYE party forever etched in your mind. Reserve access to immerse yourself in the voluptuous lap of luxury at this hot-to-trot happening while tickets last. Event highlights include a three premium hour open bar and a live DJ. 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Tickets $79-$159. Gryphon: 1337 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; www.joonbug.com

IvyCityNYE

This is an all inclusive package, which includes an open bar, a DJ and dancing, food stations and much more. Take advantage of this introductory price for Ivy City’s first New Year’s open. Starts at 8 p.m. Tickets $39.95. Ivy City Smokehouse: 1356 Okie St. NE, DC; www.ivycitysmokehouse.com

Midnight in the French Quarter NYE at Vieux Carre

Experience a one of a kind New Year’s Eve DC event at the brand new Vieux Carre on K Street. Transport yourself to New Orlean’s French Quarter without leaving DC. Guests will enjoy a one hour open bar and appetizers, complimentary party favors, and access to the exclusive downstairs speakeasy. One of DC’s best DJ’s will spin the best in house, hip hop, and top 40 to keep you grooving. 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tickets start at $40. Vieux Carre: 1413 K St. NW, DC; www.newyearsevedc.us

Nautical New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year with Orange Anchor DC at the Georgetown Waterfront. The Nautical New Year’s Eve Party features a premium open bar, a live DJ, jello shots, beer tubs and other various party favors. 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets $100. Orange Anchor: 3050 K St. NW, DC; www.eventrbite.com

New Year’s Eve 2017 Burlesque Ball

Held at The Manor, with a ton of space, this seems to be like quite the place to welcome 2017. Your ticket includes one hour open bar from 9-10 p.m., seven hours of nonstop partying, live feed of the ball drop from Times Square, free champagne toast at midnight, and complimentary party favors. Jams are provided by one of DC’s top DJs and table packages are available that are sure to impress. 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Tickets $45-$80. Manor: 1327 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; www.eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve 2017 GALA at The Andrew Mellon Auditorium

DC’s most sought-after NYE party is back again this year and better than ever. With a red carpet entrance, top-shelf open bar, three ballrooms, five separate party spaces with multiple DJs and genres of music, you’re sure to have the night of your life feeling footloose and fancy-free, emphasis on the fancy (black tie attire). 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets $200, which supports local philanthropies. Andrew W Mellon Auditorium: 1301 Constitution Ave. NW, DC; www.litonevents.com

New Year’s Eve at Duffy’s Irish Pub

Spend your NYE in Duffy’s Irish Pub dancing the night away and taking advantage of their open bar. Yep, you heard it right. Open bar all night long on all beer, wine, and liquor (no shots, don’t be crazy). There will be a free appetizer buffet from 9 -11 p.m., free party favors to make all of your Instagram pictures festive, and a Jameson toast at midnight. Party is in full force from 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Tickets are $50-$70 and they’re limited (less bar lines, more room on the dance floor). Duffy’s Irish Pub: 2106 Vermont Ave. NW, DC; www.dcduffys.com

New Year’s Eve at Malmaison Georgetown Midnight In Paris

Bonjour Mesdames et Messieurs! You are cordially invited to Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2016-2017 in true Parisian style at the Gorgeous Malmaison Ballroom. Spend the night with us and immerse yourself in a magical atmosphere of the past – all the while toasting to your bright future. Behind the decks on the night will be the charismatic DJ Benny C., who will provide your favorite Top 40 tracks of past and present. Revel in a night of elegance and splendor at the Midnight in Paris New Year’s Eve soiree. Pre sale Ticket Prices starts at $35 which includes one hour complimentary open bar. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Malmaison: 3401 Water St. NW, DC; www.malmaisondcnye2017.eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve at Maté Georgetown Metropolis Ball

New Year’s New Year’s Eve 2017 at Maté will be like no other party. Come and enjoy Complimentary Two hours of sushi and Latin fusion cuisine followed by a midnight champagne toast. Mix all that with amazing beats by DJ Pandu, some new crafted cocktails, and your favorite friends – you will have set the tone for a fabulous year. Early bird ticket price starts at $35, take advantage of this great price and buy it soon before the price goes up. 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Mate Lounge: 3101 K St. NW, DC; www.matedcnye2017.eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve at Scarlet Oak

Kiss 2016 Goodbye at Scarlet Oak! The Navy Yard’s coolest spot, next to Nats Park. The evening includes drink specials all night & a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, plus an open bar from 9:30-10:30 p.m. DJ’s Eskew & Riffa will be playing Top 40, Hip Hop and EDM all night long. Table/group packages also available. 9 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. Tickets $30, plus you can use the promo code ONTAP for $5 off your tickets. Scarlet Oak: 909 New Jersey Ave. SE, DC; www.eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve at The Park

Post-dinner with your best pals, you find yourself in need of something more to do. Why not head on over to The Park at Fourteenth to continue your celebration? With food, drinks, and music, this event promises to be “on point” and a “success.” Dress to impress. Tickets are $30-$80, and VIP tickets get you complimentary cocktails from 8-11 p.m. with bottle service as an option. 8 p.m. – 3 a.m. The Park at Fourteenth: 920 14th St. NW, DC; www.park14.com

New Years Eve Belvedere Ball at Station 4

Ladies & Gentlemen, Behold The Belvedere Ball at Station 4 Ultra Lounge. Anchoring the Southwest Waterfront Station, Station 4’s a swanky bistro serving up “global cuisine” from a chef late of Barcelona’s molecular gastronomy standout El Bulli, and boasts a 40ft gold-painted bar, columns and walls shimmering with black river stones, pushpin leather couches, and teardrop-crystal chandeliers. We welcome you to attend the one and only New Year’s Eve gathering that Southwest Waterfront area has to offer. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Presale tickets are at only $25 which include 1 Hour Open Bar. Station 4 Lounge DC: 1101 4th St. SW, DC; www.station4dcnye.eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve: Bowls, Beers & Bubbly

Join us on New Year’s for a day and night of Bowls, Beers & Bubbly. We’ll have all the games on New Year’s Eve including the College Football Playoffs in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl, plus coverage of the Time Square 2015 countdown. Enjoy $4 Drafts, $16 Pitchers, $20 Buckets, and $6 Champagne Cocktails all day/night, plus a game day Brats & Tots & Beer special for $14. Reserve your table now by emailing us at info@louscitybar.com. Lou’s City Bar: 1400 Irving St. NW, DC; www.louscitybar.com

New Year’s Eve: Intention Setting + 2HR Practice

Where my yogis at? This is for you. Nya Alemayhu leads this two-hour practice on New Year’s Eve and will guide an empowering and intention-setting practice that will prepare the body and mind for a meditation on the Chakra (the seven major energy centers of the body). Start your year off by focusing on your mind, body, and soul and tap into your breath, visualize your future, and meditate on your goals. There will also be a journaling portion post-yoga to document what arose from your practice. Nothing like getting in tune with your body, especially at the start of a new year. Tickets are $40, and the practice lasts from 7-9 p.m. New Year’s Eve 2 HR Practice: 1274 5th St. NE, DC; www.eventbrite.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE INTERNATIONAL GALA: A Cirque du 2017 International Celebration of Many Nations

With 15 international themed celebrations spread throughout seven party rooms, including five ballrooms, this is surely to be a worldly party. Also includes live bands, a DJ, an open bar and balloon drop. The show will also include all five of the Washington Nationals racing presidents: George Washington, Abe Lincoln, William Howard Taft, Thomas Jefferson and Ted Roosevelt. 8.30 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets $140-$250. Omni Shoreham Hotel: 2500 Calvert St. NW, DC; www.thingstododc.com

New Year’s Eve Spy Gala Washington, DC

Join in on this espionage extravaganza and celebrate the new year at the Annual New Year’s Eve of 007 Intrigue. Enjoy a premium open bar all night long, along with five international buffets, desserts and hits by top DJs and a seven-piece orchestra. Put on your best James Bond suit and get ready to drink champagne for hours and dance the night away and into the new year. Starts at 9 p.m. Tickets $109-$278. The Washington Plaza Hotel: 10 Thomas Circle, NW, DC; www.spydc.com

New Year’s Eve with Human Country Jukebox

The Human Country Jukebox, created by singer-songwriter and guitar-picker Jack Gregori, is DC’s premier country and western band. The HCJ has its roots in rabble-rousing outlaw country bands from the good old days in the deep South. If these songs don’t get your hands clapping and your feet stomping you should probably see a doctor. Doors open at 8 p.m. Acre 121: 1400 Irving St. NW, DC; www.acre121.com

NYE Washington DC at Southern Hospitality – A New Day

Because they had such a blast last year, they’re bringing it back this year, but it’ll be bigger and better. Featuring two floors, heated sound-equipped VIP tent, 1 hour open bar, DC Lion and DJ Blu, and a champagne toast at midnight, this New Year’s Eve party is sure to make you welcome 2017 with open arms. 9:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets start at $35. Southern Hospitality: 1812 Adams Mill Rd. NW, DC; www.360nightlife.com

Old Glory BBQ Presents Casino Royale NYE 2016

Join Old Glory BBQ as they bring in 2017 in style, featuring an open bar from 8 p.m. – midnight, a barbecue buffet, dancing and more. Limited to presale tickets, so don’t hesitate to commit your evening here. Starts at 8 p.m. Tickets $65. Old Glory BBQ: 3139 M St. NW, DC; www.oldglorybbq.com

Parisian New Year’s Eve Party

Looking for a more low-key but still equally exciting way to spend your NYE? You’re not alone. Join in on the festivities at L’Hommage Bistro Francais by ringing in the New Years with a five course meal, live music, and champagne. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes until the clock strikes midnight. 6:30 p.m. – midnight. Tickets $69. L’Hommage Bistro Francais: 250 K St. NW, DC; www.lhommagedc.com

Professionals in the City NYE Gala

This event is unlike any other you’ll attend on New Year’s Eve. With more than 3,000 attendees, you’re sure to find someone to lock lips with when the clock strikes midnight. Aside from food, drinks and dancing, there will be speed dating for singles, karaoke and a comedy show. You’ll end the night with a midnight balloon drop and the rest will be history. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $149. Capital Hilton: 1001 16th St. NW, DC; www.prosinthecity.com

The Prohibition Era Annual New Year’s Eve Party

Five hour open bar, hors d’oeuvres, DJs, dancing, champagne, midnight confetti shower. Party goes from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets are $75, and group discounts are available if you want to show up in style with your friends, family. The Front Page DCGROUP: 1333 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; www.frontpagedc.com

Project NYE DC presents Gatsby: The Final Chapter

If you thought last year was extraordinary, wait until you see what Project DC has in store for you this NYE. Get ready to ring in the New Year on the Potomac with the city’s most anticipated, all-inclusive New Year’s Eve extravaganza at Sequoia. A Great Gatsby gathering so astounding, so glittering, so overwhelming that it beckons the masses to come together in celebration of the greatest night of the year. But don’t delay, last year’s event sold out at record pace. At this magnificent NYE Gala you will enjoy several open bars, gourmet dinner buffets, multiple entertainment areas, party favors, dazzling light displays, elaborate decorations, a massive tented patio and a lavish midnight celebration. 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets $155-$230. Sequoia: 3000 K St. NW, DC; www.gatsbyfinalchapter.com

Project NYE DC presents Prohibition NYE

The Roaring Twenties: a decade-long party full of glitz, glamour, and wild youth. Secret back alleyways, underground speakeasies, and theatrical burlesque shows. Flapper dresses, alcohol bootlegging, and an emergence of new freedoms, controversies, and movements. Project NYE DC is bringing the 1920s back to life at our Prohibition NYE party. The party will navigate you past the front door of a “top secret” location, through the undisclosed alleyway, and into the best New Year’s Eve celebration in DC. Get ready to ring in the New Year complete with numerous open bars, gourmet dinner buffets, party favors, glitzy light displays, an extravagant midnight celebration, and much more. 9 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. Tickets $135-$215. Prohibition NYE: 1720 I St. NW, DC; www.prohibitionnyedc.com

Proper 21 New Year’s Eve 2017

Out with the old and in with the BRAND NEW at Proper 21! Celebrate this New Year’s Eve the proper way: with a high-energy party at DC’s newest nightlife hotspot-slash-upscale sports lounge Proper 21. This “Tom Ford meets Thomas Edison” venue caters to DC’s most prominent party go-ers. This New Year’s, Proper 21 is serving up a monster of a NYE party – with luxurious amenities and a high-voltage atmosphere in a chic locale – so you can kick off the New Year in lavish style. 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets start at $59. Proper 21: 1319 F St. NW, DC; www.joonbug.com

Public Bar Presents: 2017 New Year’s Party

From 10 p.m. – 2 a.m., Public Bar will be hosting an open bar coupled with an hors d’oeuvre buffet. When you’re not eating and drinking, the live DJ will give you reasons in abundance to move your feet to the tunes. Plus there will be party favors for all attendees. 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets $60. Public Bar: 1214 B 18th St. NW, DC; www.publicbar.co

#RiverBash2017

Nick’s Riverside Grill and Tony and Joe’s host quite the NYE party. They offer DJs, live music, appetizers, a heated outdoor tent, and open bar. Doors open at 9 p.m. Starting at just $90 per ticket, this all inclusive event is open and ready for anyone. Georgetown Waterfront: 3000-3050 K St. NW, DC; www.tonyandjoes.com

Sauf Haus Bier Hall & Garten New Year’s Eve 2017

“Eyes Wide Shut”: A Secret Society New Year’s Eve Event takes place and promises to not have you standing in line for hours because they’re offering a five-hour open bar. Your ticket includes passed hors d’oeuvres, desserts, raw bar and a professional sushi chef prepping your favorites all night long. Open bar includes sixteen draft beers, all spirits and wine. The entertainment is aplenty with a professional cellist, DJ NickXNames and Jazz vocalist Sharon Clark and pianist Chris Grosso. Also featuring live dancers for entertainment. Party starts at 9 p.m. Masquerade or Venetian mask required. Early bird tickets $90 and will increase until sold out. Sauf Haus Bier Hall & Garten: 1216 18th Street NW, DC; www.saufhausdc.com

Virginia

6th Annual New Year’s Eve Casino Night

Join up at one of the most popular parties in the DMV with 11 rooms of entertainment, eight DJs spinning various genres, speed dating and a live jazz band. Along with numerous games, vintage cars and showgirls, the event will also include magicians and a burlesque show. The party also features complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a premium bar from 9 p.m. to midnight. 8 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets $60-$150. Hyatt Regency Hotel: 2799 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Arlington, VA; www.eventbrite.com

7th Annual New Year’s Eve Throw Down

The IOTA Club is gearing up for New Year’s Eve with a live show featuring The Beanstalk Library, Bobby Thompson and Revelator Hill. The club also promises party favors, a champagne toast and “romance.” Doors open all day. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets $20. IOTA Club & Cafe: 2832 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA: www.iotaclubandcafe.com

2017 NYE Decades Party

Featuring a “GIRLS NIGHT OUT” live on stage and DJ Fusion in-between sets, this is slated to be one heck of a gathering. Girls Night Out is known for their rambunctious nature and gracing your ears with the hit tunes from the 80’s through the 2000’s, and we are loving it this party season. Enjoy a craft beer or twelve and ring in the New Years with the best tunes and company. Party goes from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Early bird tickets $20, General Admission $50. Admission includes three drink tickets, VIP entrance and party favors if you arrive before 11 p.m. Sehkraft Breweing: 925 N. Garfield St. Arlington, VA; www.sehkraftbrewing.com

Clarendon Ballroom 17th Annual NYE Gala

Dance the night away at Clarendon Ballroom with DJ Lil Fos and DJ Hurley spinning beats in the lower lounge while Liquid A performs on the main stage with plenty of space to unleash your inner dance machine. Ticket prices include a buffet-style dinner, four drink tickets, plus a champagne toast at midnight, obviously. There’s also a late night hoagie station you can visit after you work up an appetite from dancing. Dress to impress. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets $70-$120. Clarendon Ballroom: 3185 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA;www.clarendonballroom.com

Copperwood Tavern New Year’s Eve Dinner & Celebration

Join Copperwood Tavern on Dec. 31st for dinner, drinks, and a celebration. We will be offering a prix fixe three course dinner with a champagne toast and party favors. 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets $55. Starts at 4 p.m. Copperwood Tavern: 4021 Campbell Ave. Arlington, VA; www.facebook.com/CopperwoodTavern

Inner Caucus & WHUR 96.3FM New Year’s Party

This event is great for singles and couples alike and includes five different rooms with varying music such as live Jazz, R&B, African Beats, Salsa, Reggae and more. Hosted by WHUR FM Tony Richards, this party will be going from 8:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets are $70 and include hor d’oeuvres until 11 p.m. and a split bottle of champagne. Proceeds benefit the United Negro College Fund, Blacks in Government Scholarship Fund, and The Black Student Fund. Hilton Alexandria Mark Center Hotel: 5000 Seminary Rd. Alexandria, VA; www.innercaucus.com

KINDRED The Family Soul Ultimate New Year’s Eve Experience 2k17

Join KINDRED The Family Soul, consisting of married couple Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon, at the Hilton Crystal City and ring in the New Year by way of Neo Soul, R&B, Hip Hop and more. This dynamic duo knows how to put on a show, so you’re guaranteed to have a great time. 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets $40-$550. Hilton Crystal City at Washington Reagan National Airport: 2399 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Arlington, VA; www.eventbrite.com

The Legwarmers New Year’s Eve Party

If you find yourself in Northern Virginia donning your most impressive 80s garb and looking for a place to go, look no further than the State Theatre. The Legwarmers will be there providing some throwback jams for you to dance your little 80’s booty off to. Doors open at 7 p.m., show 9:30 p.m. Tickets $50. The State Theatre: 222 N. Washington St. Falls Church, VA; www.thestatetheatre.com

Murphy’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

With music by Pat Garvey and Ronan Kavanagh, Murphy’s is bringing a festive Irish New Year’s celebration to the people of Virginia. The menu will be shortened, and entrees include filet mignon, grilled salmon, lamb shank and Chicken Del Ray. The restaurant also offers a champagne toast. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $40, but reservations are required. Murphy’s: 713 King St. Alexandria, VA; www.murphyspub.com

New Year’s Eve at Blackfinn Ameripub (la FINN de l’année)

Here’s to making this New Year’s Eve one for the books! Join us in bringing in 2017 at the Finn. Whether we’ll find you drinking a beverage from our ICE LUGE, or dancing the night away to hot tracks spun by DJ Smark – the Finn is without a doubt an ideal NYE spot. 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets $15-$200. Blackfinn Ameripub – Merrifield: 2750 Gallows Rd. Vienna, VA; www.eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve with Blackwall Hitch

If you’re looking to avoid the headaches of a party, join Blackwall Hitch in celebrating the New Year’s in a more laid back manner. Because of limited seatings, reservations are required, however there is no cover charge, a complimentary midnight toast and patrons will receive $5 off a next morning brunch. Seatings at 5, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Live music by Vintage #18. Free but requires reservation. Blackwall Hitch: 5 Cameron St. Alexandria, VA; www.theblackwallhitch.com

New Year’s Eve at the Drafthouse

Craving a more low-key experience this year? Join in on the party at the Drafthouse in Arlington. For $15, you get to enjoy NYE tableside while watching the ball drop on a huge screen. There will be party favors and beats by DJ Mills. Also, the theme is 1980’s, so bust out that acid wash and feather your hair or whatever it is the cool kids did in the 80’s. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse: 2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA; www.arlingtondrafthouse.com

New Year’s Eve Celebration 2016 with Jazz Artist Tom Principato

Come ring in the New Year at Mad Fox Brewing with an evening featuring live music from award-winning Jazz guitarist Tom Principato and a special three-course menu offered to revelers. Starting at 9pm: General Admission – offers admission to live music performance and opportunity to order from the special menu for additional cost on site; 2. Starting at 8pm: Dinner and Music – offers admission to live music performance and dinner which includes a 3-course menu and one drink. Seating is first come, first seated. Both tickets provide complimentary party favors and a midnight toast. 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets $35-$80. Mad Fox Brewing Company: 444 West Broad St. #1, Falls Church, VA; www.madfoxbrewing.com

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball at the Tyson’s Biergarten

Put on your best mast and get ready for a night full of fun. Features include The Party Tent, where you can dance the night away under the heated tint, including a DJ and outdoor bar. For the folks more inclined for an indoor party, The Chill Zone offers live acoustic music and numerous screens projecting the ball drop. Lastly, check out the Underground Whiskey Bar, where the folks who are looking to score classy drinks can plant themselves for the night. 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets $30. Tyson’s Biergarten: 8346 Leesburg Pike, Tyson’s, VA; www.tysonsbiergartend.com

New Year. New Beginnings. Highline RxR.

If you’re looking to ditch the DC crowds, but still want to party like its (almost) 2017, this is the event for you. The Highline RxR will have music, food, and booze, and that’s really all you need for a successful time anywhere, right? There will be a huge dance floor, a DJ, selfie stations and a photobooth, plus early bird admission grants you an open bar starting at 9 p.m., buffet until midnight, NYE swag, and a champagne toast. VIP tickets are also available for extra perks. 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets $99-$109 with group rates available. Highline RxR: 2010 Crystal Dr. Arlington, VA; www.highlinerxr.com



Maryland

Gatsby’s DC Fireworks New Year’s Eve Yacht Party

Hop on board the Mount Vernon Spirit Yacht and cruise the Potomac for a NYE Prohibition style. Sport your fanciest Roaring 20’s garb and plan to spend your evening dancing and drinking the night away. With four decks, two DJs, a four-hour premium open bar, complimentary dinner buffet, and party favors, you’re sure to have the NYE of a lifetime. The evening concludes with a fireworks show over the Potomac. 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets $189-$249. Mount Vernon Yacht – Commercial Pier: 137 National Plaza, National Harbor, MD; www.ticketvibe.com/event/44815

NYE 2017 Little Black Dress Ball

Union Jack’s invites everyone to this new countdown extravaganza. Folks won’t want to miss this special night, as this is a great bang for your buck. Live music by AS IF, heavy hors d’oeuvres from 7-10 p.m., a champagne toast at midnight, plus pool and darts. Make sure to dress to impress. Starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20. Union Jack’s British Pub: 9811 Washington Blvd. Gaithersburg, MD;www.unionjacksrio.com

Ring in the New Year at Wit & Wisdom

If you find yourself in Baltimore on NYE, make sure you check out Wit & Wisdom’s celebration. A seven-course tasting menu with beverage pairings crafted by Chef Zack Mills and Sommelier Julie Dalton accompanies this evening of live music, dancing, panoramic harbor views, and champagne and fireworks. The Welcome Reception begins at 7 p.m., dinner at 8 p.m., and dancing until midnight. Attire is Black Tie optional, aka suit up. This is sure to be legen…wait for it…dary. Dinner tickets $250. Non-dinner tickets $50-$60. Wit & Wisdom: 200 International Dr. Baltimore, MD; www.witandwisdombaltimore.com

Ballin’ on a budget

First Night Alexandria

Starting at 10 a.m. and running throughout midnight, King Street in Old Town Alexandria will be bustling with partygoers of all ages. Many restaurants and bars will be having food and drink specials, live entertainment, and more for you to enjoy while you wait to countdown to the fireworks show at midnight. Tickets are $15-$30 and grant you access to participating venues. Whether you’re out and about with friends or spending a romantic evening with your partner, this is a budget-friendly event that will leave you feeling satisfied and maybe even a little tipsy if you play your cards right. Old Town Alexandria: King St. Alexandria, VA; www.firstnightalexandria.org

New Year’s Eve at Nellie’s Sports Bar

One of DC’s most fun and wallet-friendly bars, smack dab in the middle of U Street, Nellie’s is hosting a New Year’s Eve party that won’t send your credit score down the drain. With a live DJ, champagne toast, party favors, and numerous drink specials through 10 p.m., you’re sure to have the night of your life free of (cover) charge. Grab your friends and party on. Free to attend. Nellie’s Sports Bar: 900 U St. NW, DC; www.nelliesportsbar.com

NYE at Cafe Saint-Ex Gate 54

Feeling like surrounding yourself with a bunch of sweaty Washingtonians, but you don’t want to pay money for it? Story of my life! Cafe Saint-Ex is hosting a free entry New Year’s Eve dance party in their basement party space, Gate 54. You’ll have tunes, you’ll have booze, and you’ll have the convenience of a restaurant above you who will have finger foods for this event such a fried chicken and build-your-own tacos. Sounds like a match made in sweaty, drunken heaven. Cafe Saint-Ex: 1847 14th St. NW, DC; www.saint-ex.com

Season’s Greenings at the Botanic Garden

Okay, this place is pretty during normal life, but during holiday life, this place is beautiful…and it’s free. Swing by the Botanic Garden and immerse yourself in holiday cheer with poinsettias, twinkly lights, live music and more. The museum closes before the clock strikes midnight, but it’s worth a visit. United States Botanic Garden Conservatory: 100 Maryland Ave. SW, DC; www.usbg.gov

Watch the fireworks in Alexandria

Looking for something festive without breaking the bank? Alexandria’s Finale and Countdown to Fireworks will give you NYE festivities on the cheap! Beginning at 10 p.m., folks will gather along the Alexandria Waterfront to enjoy DJ Ray Casiano’s beats before counting down together to ring in the New Year with fireworks over the Potomac! If you get there early enough, you can pack some snacks and have yourselves a little evening picnic to make it even more festive. Alexandria Waterfront: 1 Prince St. Alexandria, VA Alexandria, VA; www.firstnightalexandria.org